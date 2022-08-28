Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Polish fighter jet F-16 fighter jet flies over the Malacky Air Base
Polish fighter jet F-16 flies over the Malacky Air Base, near Malacky, Slovakia, August 27, 2022. REUTERS/David W Cerny REFILE - CORRECTING NAME Photo: Reuters/DAVID W CERNY
world

Slovakia's neighbors to patrol its skies, freeing MiG jets for Ukraine

1 Comment
MALACKY, Slovakia

Slovakia signed a deal on Saturday under which fellow NATO states the Czech Republic and Poland will police its skies as Bratislava withdraws its Soviet-made MiG-29s from service, potentially freeing up the old jets to send to Ukraine.

Slovakia has said it is ready to send the 11 MiG fighters to Ukraine, whose military has long relied on Soviet-era equipment and which has appealed for more supplies from NATO nations to boost its ability to battle invading Russian forces.

Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav told reporters at an air show on Saturday that Bratislava remained ready to send the planes to neighboring Ukraine but no deal had yet been reached.

"There is a political will, and it makes sense, to help those who need help," Nad said. "The possibility is on the table, and once there is an agreement we will inform you."

Western nations and their allies have been boosting military aid to Ukraine with cash, equipment and training in the more than six-month-old conflict with Russia.

Slovakia, with a population of 5.4 million, has already donated an S-300 air defense system, Mi-series military helicopters, self-propelled howitzers and Grad multiple-rocket launcher rockets. This week it said it would send 30 tracked infantry fighting BVP-1 vehicles.

Nad, who valued the MiGs at about 300 million euros ($299 million), has said Slovakia would seek some financial or material compensation for its donations to support the modernization of its military.

Under Saturday's deal with Slovakia's neighbors, the Czech Republic and Poland will police its skies from September while Slovakia awaits delivery of 14 new, U.S.-made F-16 fighters. The F-16 deal was signed in 2018 and the jets are due for delivery in 2024.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Slovakia has said it is ready to send the 11 MiG fighters to Ukraine

Does Ukraine (or consumers of Western media) know that MiG jets require parts that can only be supplied by Russia?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog