 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
CITIC Tower in Beijing
A man points a mobile phone at CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, where damage is visible on a high floor of the exterior, in Beijing, China June 26, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov Image: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov
world

Small aircraft crashes into Beijing's tallest building

0 Comments
BEIJING

An aircraft about the size of a car crashed into Beijing's tallest building on Friday, witnesses told Reuters, with police closing off roads ‌around the skyscraper and authorities giving no information about the incident.

The building, known as CITIC Tower or China Zun, is a 108-story skyscraper in Beijing's central business district. It is the headquarters of ‌the state-owned conglomerate CITIC Group.

There was a heavy police presence at ⁠the site, with some approach roads closed to cars.

Two glass ⁠panels on a high ⁠floor were damaged. There was no immediate official comment or response to a ‌request for information sent to the city government outside business hours.

A courier standing among people ⁠who had gathered near the building ⁠said he had rushed over to CITIC Tower around 6 p.m. from a nearby location after hearing a loud crash as an aircraft about the size of a car hit it.

"It was so loud – louder than ⁠fireworks," he said.

POLICE ASK PEOPLE TO DELETE FOOTAGE OF INCIDENT

He shot a video ⁠of the aircraft sticking out of the ‌building, he said, but later deleted it because he was scared of getting caught by police.

Police were preventing people from taking pictures and asking others to delete those they had taken while ushering people away from the building, with dozens of police cars ‌and several fire trucks lining nearby roads.

Another courier said he had come to the scene after seeing unverified social media images showing the wreckage of a small aircraft on a road next to the building.

Social media posts of the building on Friday were quickly removed from Chinese social media. A search of the building's name on the Xiaohongshu app, or Red Note, returned only posts dated Thursday.

An office worker in a ​nearby building said she saw a blue tarp over a large object on the road at the side of the building the size of a ‌VW Beetle from her office window at around 6:45 p.m.

"I was on my way down to dinner when someone said a plane had crashed into the next building. So we went to look out the ‌window and saw police cars, ambulances and the blue tarp on the road," ⁠said the 39-year-old.

It was unclear ⁠if the crash was deliberate or accidental. Airspace ​is heavily restricted in downtown Beijing.

One of the bystanders at the scene ⁠told Reuters he heard the ‌loud crash too, and that "it's very strange for a plane ​to fly into this area."

A police officer later told Reuters journalists to leave. Asked why, the officer said: "We all know why!"

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

LIMITED TICKETS REMAINING. TICKET SALES CLOSE JULY 1.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

10 Japan Travel Books to Inspire Future Trips

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s New Specified Residence Card

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Ultimate Guide to Japan Summer Music Festivals for 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Takayama Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Do You Need the EJU to Study at University in Japan? (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

SHEN on Music, Identity and Finding Aloha in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

From Volcanoes to Sea Caves: A Tokyo Weekend Trip Through Izu

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Why Women’s Education Isn’t Driving Japan’s Birth Rate Decline

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Gifu

GaijinPot Travel