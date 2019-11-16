Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Smart watch calls 911 after 2 hikers fall off cliff

0 Comments
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, N.J.

A man says he and his hiking companion were rescued after they fell off a cliff in New Jersey because the impact spurred his smart watch to call 911.

James Prudenciano and Paige Paruso were hiking in Hartshorne Woods Park in Atlantic Highlands last week when they got lost in the woods. They eventually tumbled down a steep cliff as darkness set in.

Prudenciano had bought the watch two days earlier and chose to activate the "fall detection" feature, which alerts the owner's emergency contacts and calls 911 when it detects that its user has fallen.

Rescuers were eventually able to reach the couple, who were taken ashore by a boat. They were treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.

This story has been corrected to show the park is in Atlantic Highlands, not Middletown.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Kameido Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Scary Stories: 7 Japanese Tales That Will Chill You To The Bone

Savvy Tokyo

Nightmare on Dotonbori: Top Halloween Spots in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

History

The Mummy of Yokokura Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Inspiring Women

6 Modern Women Redefining What It Means to be Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Nikko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Art & Culture

The Women of Tokyo International Film Festival 2019

Savvy Tokyo