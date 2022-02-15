Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Snake on a plane: AirAsia jet forced to divert

0 Comments
Kuala Lumpur

An AirAsia passenger plane was forced to divert and make an unscheduled landing after a snake was spotted slithering through the overhead lights, the Malaysian budget carrier confirmed Monday.

In a viral video social media users were quick to link with Samuel L Jackson cult classic "Snakes on a Plane", the creature's silhouette could be seen wriggling in the cabin's light fittings.

The incident, which the airline described as "very rare", took place last week aboard a flight from the capital Kuala Lumpur to Tawau, on the eastern coast of Borneo island.

After the captain found out about the snake, he took "appropriate action" and landed in the city of Kuching -- 900 kilometers west of Tawau -- so the plane could be fumigated, AirAsia said.

The passengers then boarded another flight to continue their journey.

"At no time was the safety of guests or crew at any risk," AirAsia chief safety officer Liong Tien Ling said in a statement.

Social media users joked the incident was all-too-reminiscent of the 2006 action film that featured Jackson as an FBI agent trapped on a jet filled with venomous serpents.

"Snakes on a plane is real!!" one user posted.

Another commented on Facebook: "One of my worst nightmares. Too scary for me."

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrate With a Nutty Valentine’s Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot on Location: A Quest for Kurosawa

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things You Can Do in Nagoya’s Osu Shopping District

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Sweets To Say I Love You

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Discover the Iconic Gorges, Legends and UNESCO World Heritage Temples of Iwate Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Stay at Home Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #166: You Can Only Trust Bodybuilders

GaijinPot Blog

Planting the Seeds of Your Spring Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo