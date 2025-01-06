 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Snow and black ice forced the cancellation Sunday of dozens of flights at Frankfurt airport, Germany's largest Image: AFP
world

Snow, ice snarls post-holiday travel in Europe

1 Comment
LONDON

Snow and ice forced the grounding of dozens of flights in Europe on Sunday, disrupting the end of the busy New Year holiday travel season.

Here is a roundup of some of the disruptions:

Britain

Airports in the northwestern cities of Manchester and Liverpool, the central city of Birmingham and Bristol in the west reopened Sunday after heavy snow across large parts of England forced runway closures.

Leeds Bradford airport in the north however said its runway would remain closed until further notice.

The snow also left some key roads in northern England shut with the rail line between northern Leeds and Halifax suspended due to the weather conditions.

Germany

Snow and black ice forced the cancellation of dozens of flights at Frankfurt airport, Germany's largest.

A total of 120 of some 1,990 flights at the airport in the country's west were cancelled, with a spokesperson telling AFP take-off and landing runways needed clearing while "de-icing the planes is also more complex and more demanding".

Poor visibility was another factor behind the cancellations.

In Munich, 35 flights were cancelled as a precaution out of a total of 750 departures and landings scheduled at Germany's second largest airport, a spokesperson said.

Netherlands

At Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, a major European hub, 68 flights were cancelled and more than 200 delayed due to snowy conditions, according to the airport website.

It warned passengers to check the status of their flight before traveling.

The cancellations were mainly to European destinations, but long-haul flights also suffered, with services scrapped to Newark and Detroit in the United States.

Spain

In Spain, travelers faced major delays of up to 3.5 hours.

Some flights arriving at Madrid and Barcelona airports from several European cities were cancelled, the airports' websites said.

These included Frankfurt, Cologne, Munich, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Liverpool, Manchester, London and Paris.

No snow or ice warnings were issued for Spain on Sunday, but a yellow-level warning for wind was in place for parts of the north.

Czech Republic

Prague's Vaclav Havel airport was shut down because of freezing rain and black ice at 4 p.m. on Sunday. It was expected to reopen in the evening.

The closure affected dozens of flights, with some incoming ones diverted to other cities, the airport authorities said on X.

"Some planes heading to Prague had to return to the airports they had taken off from," airport spokeswoman Denisa Hejtmankova told AFP.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Snow and ice in Europe?

At least the weather appears to be normal…

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What’s Legal? Quitting Your Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Practical Tips to Save Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Appliances to Stay Warm During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life in Japan’ Articles of 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations For 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

OK, We Need To Talk About Porn For Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

5 Make-Your-Own Experiences in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Getting Lucky with Fukubukuro on New Year’s

GaijinPot Blog