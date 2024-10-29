 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Lithuania Election
Leader of the Social Democratic Party Vilija Blinkeviciute, center, smiles as she waits for the results of the second round of Lithuania's parliamentary election, in an office in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
world

Social Democrats win Lithuania's election, overcoming center-right government

0 Comments
By LIUDAS DAPKUS
VILNIUS, Lithuania

Lithuania' s center-left opposition parties celebrated victory on Monday after prevailing over the center-right ruling coalition in the final round of national elections.

With 100% of votes counted from Sunday's polls, the Social Democrats won 52 seats in the 141-seat parliament, known as the Seimas, ending the four-year rule of the Homeland Union government led by conservative Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

The Social Democrats will start talks on forming a majority cabinet with two smaller center-left parties, the Democratic Union and the Union of Peasants and Greens, which won respectively 14 and 8 seats. The coalition is expected to control at least 74 seats.

Šimonytė's Homeland Union won only 28 seats in the two-round election.

Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, who heads the Social Democrats, thanked supporters as a cheering crowd celebrated victory in downtown Vilnius on Sunday.

“I am very grateful to the people of Lithuania who were so active today voting for us” she said adding that “the results have shown that the people want change, a completely different government.”

The outcome was a surprise to the ruling conservatives, who were only two seats behind the Social Democrats after the first round.

Analysts had predicted that Lithuania is set to continue a historic pattern where voters tend to look a different way every four years.

Šimonytė conceded, noting the pattern. “In Lithuania that's the way it is, every election we see the pendulum swinging in one direction or the other,” she told reporters. “We respect the will of the voters.”

The vote in Lithuania, which borders Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave to the west and Belarus to the east, came at a time when Russia’s war in Ukraine is fueling greater fears about Moscow’s intentions, particularly in the strategically important Baltic region.

Analysts say there won’t be any significant change in Lithuania’s foreign policy. The European Union and NATO member is a staunch supporter of Ukraine.

The outgoing government faced criticism for the strict measures it adopted during the pandemic, with many complaining that her government didn’t do enough to help companies during lockdown. Others say thousands of people didn’t have proper access to health care.

Šimonytė also has been lambasted for her handling of migrants arriving via Belarus. Lithuania has claimed its eastern neighbor, as well as Russia, was orchestrating the influx of people, mostly from Africa and the Middle East.

Although the country has seen annual double-digit personal income growth and has one of the lowest inflation rates in the 27-nation bloc, most voters did not seem to be impressed.

The results also mean that the new cabinet can be formed without the populist Nemuno Aušra party which came in third, with 20 seats. Its leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis had to resign from parliament earlier this year for making antisemitic statements.

Following the results, Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania's foreign minister, announced his resignation from the leadership of Homeland Union and said he was leaving politics.

Turnout on Sunday was 41.31 percent, among the highest for a runoff.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Jimbocho: Spending A Day In Tokyo’s Book District

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

A Beginner’s Guide To Bouldering In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Sagano Romantic Train

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Highway Buses in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Is Osaka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How Japan Raises Resilient Children

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Love Confessions in Japanese: What To Say To Win Them Over

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stay Online Abroad: Ubigi eSIM in Japan and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Contemporary Film Directors & Screenwriters

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog