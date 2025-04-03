 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Social Security-Resignation Call
FILE - Democratic Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the State address, Jan. 30, 2024, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. Mills vetoed on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, a bill to establish a minimum hourly wage for agricultural workers that she initially submitted herself. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
world

Social Security's acting leader faces calls to resign over decision to cut Maine contracts

1 Comment
By FATIMA HUSSEIN and PATRICK WHITTLE
WASHINGTON

The Social Security Administration's acting commissioner is facing calls to resign after he issued an order — which was quickly rescinded — that would have required Maine parents to register their newborns for Social Security numbers at a federal office rather than the hospital.

Newly unearthed emails show that the March 5 decision was made as political payback to Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat who has defied the Trump administration’s push to deny federal funding to the state over transgender athletes.

In the email addressed to the agency's staff, acting commissioner Leland Dudek said, “no money will go from the public trust to a petulant child.” Staff members warned that terminating the contracts would result in improper payments and the potential for identity theft.

Dudek's order initially drew widespread condemnation from medical organizations and public officials, who described it as unnecessary and punitive. The practice of allowing parents to register a newborn for a Social Security number at a hospital or other birthing site, called the Enumeration at Birth program, has been common for decades.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree, one of two House members from Maine, said Dudek should resign immediately. She characterized Dudek’s actions as retaliation for Mills publicly opposing President Donald Trump, a Republican.

“If a federal agency can be turned into a political hit squad at the whim of an acting appointee, what checks remain on executive power? Commissioner Dudek’s vindictive actions against Maine represent a fundamental betrayal of public trust that disqualifies him from public service,” Pingree said.

Mills said Wednesday that Social Security is being subjected to “rushed and reckless cuts” and needs leadership that treats it like a public trust. She said that is especially important in Maine, which has a high number of recipients.

“Social Security is not a scheme, as some have said, it’s a covenant between our government and its people. The Social Security Administration’s leadership must act in a manner that reflects this solemn obligation,” Mills said.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter to Dudek on Tuesday calling for his immediate resignation and a request that he sit for an interview with the committee.

“The American people deserve answers about your activities and communications in the time between President Trump’s February 21, 2025, public threat to Governor Mills and your February 27, 2025, order to cancel the enumeration at birth and electronic death registration contracts with the state of Maine, and about your knowledge that cancelling these contracts would lead to increased waste, fraud, and abuse," Connolly said in his letter.

Connolly, in a letter on Tuesday, said Democrats on the House Oversight Committee obtained internal emails from the Social Security Administration that he says shows Dudek canceled the contracts to retaliate politically against Maine.

A representative from the Social Security Administration did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment.

Dudek, on a March 18 call with reporters to preview the agency's tighter identity-proofing measures, initially said the cancellation of the Maine contract happened “because I screwed up,” adding that he believed that the contract looked strange. “I made the wrong move there. I should always ask my staff for guidance first, before I cancel something. I’m new at this job."

He added, "Well, I was upset at the governor’s treatment, and I indicated in email as such, but the actual fact of the matter was it looked like a strange contract.”

“I'm not interested in political retaliation. I’m interested in serving the public.”

Maine has been the subject of federal investigations since Mills sparked the ire of Trump at a meeting of governors at the White House in February. During the meeting, Trump threatened to pull federal funding from Maine if the state does not comply with his executive order barring transgender athletes from sports.

Mills responded: “We’ll see you in court.”

The Trump administration then opened investigations into whether Maine violated the Title IX antidiscrimination law by allowing transgender athletes to participate in girls' sports. The Education Department issued a final warning on Monday that the state could face Justice Department enforcement soon if it doesn't come into compliance soon.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins also said Wednesday that the department is pausing federal funds for some Maine educational programs because of Title IX noncompliance.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Wreck it and then rob it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Learn

15 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass 2025

GaijinPot Travel

Harvest Hill

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Rokko Island Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Arima Onsen Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Keto Diet in Japan: What To Look Out For

Savvy Tokyo

Celebrating Easter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Best Moving Companies in Japan: Which One Should You Use?

GaijinPot Blog