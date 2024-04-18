 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The hand counting of votes is under way in Solomon Islands, where a Wednesday election has put the Pacific nation's relationship with China in focus Image: AFP
world

Solomon Islands PM contender vows to abolish China security pact

2 Comments
HONIARA

A leading contender to become the Solomon Islands' next prime minister has vowed to rip up a security pact with China, as the Pacific nation began counting votes Thursday in a pivotal general election.

"If we are in government, we will abolish the security treaty," Peter Kenilorea told AFP from his village base on the island of Malaita. "We don't think that it's beneficial to the Solomon Islands."

Relations with China are a central issue in the Solomon Islands' fiercely contested and keenly watched election, which took place on Wednesday.

The vote is being seen in part as a referendum on China's efforts to stamp its mark on the region.

With vote counting already under way, Kenilorea's comments highlight the stakes for Solomon Islands and the South Pacific region.

Incumbent Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has championed deeper ties with Beijing as a way of developing what is one of the poorest nations in the world.

The centerpiece of Sogavare's embrace was a contentious 2022 security pact that has seen Chinese police deployed to the island and which critics say paves the way for a possible Chinese military base.

In contrast, Sogavare's rivals like Kenilorea advocate rekindling ties with "traditional partners" like Australia, the United States and Taiwan.

"We don't have natural enemies," Kenilorea said, lamenting the fact that the Solomons has become a focal point for competition between the world's two largest military and economic powers -- China and the United States.

"It has put us on the map for the wrong reasons. To raise tensions unnecessarily here, in the geopolitical scheme of things, is something we don't really need," he said.

Those tensions were on clear display Thursday as ballots were trucked into a heavily guarded counting centre in the capital Honiara, watched over by international teams of uniformed Fijian soldiers and Australian police.

Startling and unproven claims of foreign interference have upped the ante for a vote billed as one of the nation's most crucial in a generation.

State-backed Chinese news outlets have pushed reports that the United States might orchestrate riots to block Sogavare from returning to power.

US Ambassador Ann Marie Yastischock said such rumors were "blatantly misleading".

"We strongly refute allegations being made in known propaganda outlets that claim USAID and the U.S. government has sought to influence the upcoming election in Solomon Islands," she said in a statement.

For now, the tensions have not developed into unrest.

Chief electoral officer Jasper Anisi said that "everything is peaceful" so far -- no mean feat in a nation where elections have often spilled over into violence.

But hand counting the paper votes is only the start of an arduous electoral process.

Once the parliament's 50 members are finally elected, they will begin bartering with each other behind closed doors to cobble together a ruling coalition.

Only once the dust has settled from this will a prime minister emerge.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

I don't blame him, ALL countries that has rubbed with China ended up looking like turkeys shortly after, Ecuador, Sudan, Nigeria, South Africa, HK even...

China has hundreds of millions if unemployed or under employed youths, yet it's promoting 100% automation. Do you think China cares about youths in your country?

Official CCP approved promo video, 25 seconds in 100% automation.

https://youtu.be/Yk6lRWpdZBc?si=sZTcejU2QvSX_uGi

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Wish Pacific Islands would fully ally with NZ and protect themselves against the superpowers

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Bethany “Bitsii” Nakamura on Breathing New Life into Abandoned Homes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kanazawa Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Moving to Japan in 2024: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

10 New Japanese Skincare Products for Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Trending In Tokyo: TikTok Made Me Go

Savvy Tokyo

Aburayama

GaijinPot Travel

What’s It Like Living in East Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Can You Find a Job in Japan With No Japanese Skills?

GaijinPot Blog

Kyusho Park (Tottori Castle Ruins)

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 15 – 21, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kawagoe

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

More Scary Japanese Urban Legends

GaijinPot Blog