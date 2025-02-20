 Japan Today
world

Somalia says its army, allied militias repel al Shabaab attacks, kill more than 130

0 Comments
MOGADISHU

Somalia said on Thursday its army and allied clan militias have fought off coordinated raids on villages by the Islamist al Shabaab armed group in the country's south, killing more than 130 attackers.

The al-Qaida-linked militant group has conducted a bloody insurgency in southern and central Somalia since 2007, killing thousands of people in a campaign that has been marked by deadly bombings in the capital Mogadishu.

Al Shabaab attacked four villages in the Middle Shabelle region with vehicles laden with explosives on Thursday morning, and briefly captured two of them before being repulsed in heavy fighting, two local residents and a defense ministry spokesperson said.

"The heroes of the national army and the local people killed more than 130 (al Shabaab fighters) in the operation to defeat the enemy," the information ministry said in a statement.

"They attacked all these areas from many directions with mortars, car bombs and gunfire," said local elder Nur Ibrahim in the village of Ali Ahmed, adding that he saw the bodies of around 20 attackers, as well as seven soldiers and clan fighters.

Al Shabaab frequently attacks military outposts and state targets as part of a mission to overturn Somalia's government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

