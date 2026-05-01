Some 287 nominated for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize; Trump likely among them

A bust of Alfred Nobel is placed at the Norwegian Nobel Institute, where the laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize is announced, in Oslo, Norway, October 10, 2025. REUTERS/Tom Little

By Gwladys Fouche and Nerijus Adomaitis

Some 287 candidates will be considered for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, the secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Thursday, with ‌U.S. President Donald Trump likely to be among the nominees.

Of this year's nominations, 208 are individuals and 79 are organizations, said Kristian Berg Harpviken, adding that there were many new nominees compared to last year.

"Since I am new in the job, ‌one of the things that has to some extent surprised me is ⁠how much renewal there is from year to year on the list," Harpviken ⁠said in an interview. ⁠He has held the position since January 2025.

Despite the number of conflicts rising worldwide and international cooperation ‌under pressure, the award remains relevant, he added.

"The Peace Prize is even more important in a period like ⁠the one we're living in," he said. "There is ⁠as much good work, if not more, than ever."

The leaders of Cambodia, Israel and Pakistan have said they nominated Trump for this year's prize. Their nominations, if made, would have been done in spring and summer 2025, and they are therefore valid ⁠given the deadline was January 31.

There is no way of verifying they have done as they ⁠have said as nominations remain secret for 50 ‌years and Harpviken declined to say on Thursday whether Trump had been nominated.

A nomination is not an endorsement by the award body.

In addition to committee members, thousands of people worldwide can propose names: members of governments and parliaments; current heads of state; university professors of history, social sciences, law and philosophy; and former ‌Nobel Peace Prize laureates, among others.

Many names appear on betting sites giving odds on this year's possible laureates, from Russia's Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, to Pope Leo and Sudan's Emergency Response Rooms, a volunteer aid group, among others.

Harpviken said the committee was deeply concerned about the health of the 2023 Peace Prize laureate, Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, which is worsening after she suffered a heart attack in prison.

Her supporters said ​on Wednesday her life was in imminent danger.

"Her sister was able to visit her in prison yesterday and the reports coming out after that are actually quite alarming as to her health ‌condition," said Harpviken.

"We see there is a lot of international pressure now. So we hope that the Iranian authorities do pay attention to that and release her so that she can have proper medical treatment."

Among possible nominees for ‌this year's prize are Lisa Murkowski, the U.S. senator for Alaska, and Aaja Chemnitz, a member ⁠of the Danish parliament elected from ⁠Greenland, according to the Norwegian lawmaker who nominated them ​both.

"Together they have worked relentlessly to build trust and to secure a peaceful development of ⁠the Arctic region over many years," ‌said the lawmaker, Lars Haltbrekken.

Greenland has been in particular focus this year ​due to Trump's relentless push to acquire the island from NATO ally Denmark.

This year's Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on October 9, while the ceremony will take place on December 10.

Last year's laureate was Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.