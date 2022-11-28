Some Republicans criticize Trump for meeting with white supremacist

Some Republicans on Sunday criticized Donald Trump for dining with white supremacist Nick Fuentes at the former president's Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida, even as Trump said the encounter was inadvertent.
Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson accused Trump of empowering extremism.
"I don't think it's a good idea for a leader who's setting an example for the country or the party to meet with an avowed racist or anti-Semite," Hutchinson told CNN.
Representative James Comer, a Republican lawmaker from Kentucky, said Trump needed "better judgment (on) who he dines with."
"I would not take a meeting with that person," Comer told NBC's "Meet the Press."
Trump earlier this month said he plans to seek the Republican nomination to run for the White House again in 2024, though he could face challengers to that bid, including from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Fuentes has been described as a white supremacist by the U.S. Justice Department and he attended the Jan 6, 2021, rally in Washington that preceded the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters. The Anti-Defamation League said Fuentes once "'jokingly' denied the Holocaust and compared Jews burnt in concentration camps to cookies in an oven.'"
Trump said the encounter with Fuentes happened during a dinner meeting last week with the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who himself has drawn widespread criticism for making anti-Semitic statements.
Trump in a message on his Truth Social media site said he met with Ye and "we got along great, he expressed no anti-Semitism, & I appreciated all of the nice things he said about me on 'Tucker Carlson.'
"Why wouldn't I agree to meet? Also, I didn't know Nick Fuentes," Trump wrote.
The White House slammed Trump, saying in a statement that "bigotry, hate, and antisemitism have absolutely no place in America — including at Mar-A-Lago."
President Joe Biden shrugged off a question from reporters about the incident, saying: "You don't want to hear what I think."
David Friedman, Trump's former ambassador to Israel, said anti-Semites "deserve no quarter among American leaders, right or left."
"To my friend Donald Trump, you are better than this. Even a social visit from an antisemite like Kanye West and human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable," Friedman wrote on Twitter.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
Yrral
Lots of these White politicians do not care about , meeting with White Supremacists,these are some core supporters
dagon
Key word "some". What is MTG's take on this?
A diplomat who had no problem serving with a president he praises who called immigrants and POC protesting against police violence "rapists, savages" and countries on other continents " ****holes".
I suppose antisemitism triggered him. All the rest is fine.
This is Republican virtue signaling. Free speech, big tent.
Fuentes' and Trump's opinions are not fringe in the alt-right MAGA griftosphere.
TokyoLiving
What can you expect, that is the mentality of the MAGA gang, extremism is their instrument to polarize and entertain their mass of followers..
The most pathetic thing is that only "some" criticized this, and what with the rest of the "glorious" GOP???..
Interesting things happen at the Mar-a-Lago lair..
Nemo
“Some” being so-called RINOs Liz and Adam, as well as looking to reboot his career Chris Christie. Then there was his ex Ambassador to Israel who said “You’re better than his” (News flash: he’s not).
What does Jewish Space Laser Greene say? Or Kevin the hair? Mike Pence, surely mother wouldn’t approve of this, right? Right????
Fat Mike Pompeo couldn’t even use Dotard’s name in his vanilla condemnation of anti-Semitisim….
As as for the ASIC, the Anti-Semite-In-Chief there was the “I didn’t know the guy” (Fact check: Nick is widely known in Right-Wing circles having appeared with MTG and host of other anti-Semitic rabble. And doesn’t Don have “one of the all-time greatest memories”?).
Then, I was just counseling Ye “who is black by the way” (I love the “I’m not racist. I let a black man into my club!” Vibe) Not a word about HIS Anti-Semitic statements.
What’s missing? Any, ANY statement denouncing Fuentes and Anti-Semitism in general.
Yrral
Bass4,That the majority of the Republican base,their will be no consequences