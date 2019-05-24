Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Someone breaks into home, takes nothing, gives it good scrub

0 Comments
MARLBOROUGH, Mass.

Whoever broke into a Massachusetts man's home last week didn't take a thing. They did, however, leave the house spotless.

Nate Roman tells The Boston Globe that when he returned to his Marlborough home from work May 15, he could tell a stranger had been there.

Nothing was missing, but the 44-year-old Roman noticed the beds were made, the rugs vacuumed and the toilets scrubbed. They even crafted origami roses on the toilet paper rolls.

He called the experience "weird and creepy" and contacted police.

Sgt. Daniel Campbell says that the department hasn't heard of similar episodes and that there are no suspects.

Roman says he may have left his back door unlocked. He thinks perhaps a housekeeping service went to his home by mistake.

It's the creeping socialism taking root. Others clean your house for free and without your permission.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

