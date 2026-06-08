 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Africa Migration
FILE - South Africans protest against illegal migration, in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)
world

South Africa's president acknowledges rising tensions over migration

0 Comments
By GERALD IMRAY
CAPE TOWN, South Africa

South Africa's president promised Sunday to act on what he called concerns over illegal migration following a rise in anti-immigrant protests and sentiment in Africa's most advanced economy, with other nations claiming their citizens have been targeted in xenophobic attacks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's comments in a speech on national television dedicated to the issue were an acknowledgment of the tensions. Anti-migrant protest groups have said they've set a June 30 deadline for foreign nationals who are in South Africa illegally to leave and have requested talks with the government.

South Africa has a history of violence sparked by anger over the presence of migrants, including in 2008 when more than 60 people were killed in what international rights groups called xenophobic attacks on foreigners.

Groups calling for a new crackdown on immigration have gained attention in recent months with a series of protests. They say foreign nationals in South Africa illegally are exacerbating its extremely high unemployment and placing more pressure on already strained public health and education services.

“Many South Africans are raising difficult but legitimate questions,” Ramaphosa said. “These concerns are real. They deserve to be heard, and they deserve to be addressed.”

But Ramaphosa also said that authorities would not tolerate anyone taking the law into their own hands.

“Only authorized government officials can act against violations of our law,” Ramaphosa added, warning that some groups were “inciting” tensions.

There are no official figures for how many migrants are in South Africa illegally, though various estimates have put the number at between 2 million and 5 million out of a population of 62 million.

As the richest country in the region, South Africa has traditionally attracted migrants from neighboring countries Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Lesotho, as well as from others like Nigeria, Ghana, Malawi and Ethiopia. That has been a trend for decades.

Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and Mozambique said recently that their citizens have faced threats and violence in South Africa because they are foreigners. Ghana repatriated around 300 of its citizens from South Africa last month and said more will be offered the chance to return home because of what it called threats against them.

Mozambique's government said this week that five of its citizens were killed in what it referred to as xenophobic attacks in the town of Mossel Bay on South Africa's south coast.

South Africa's coalition government placed a new focus on the issue of immigration after it was formed in 2024 and says it has deported over 100,000 people in the last two years who were in the country illegally. Ramaphosa said Sunday that around 450,000 people trying to enter South Africa without documents had been stopped at the border in the last year.

Ramaphosa said there had been “weaknesses” in the way South Africa previously managed migration and the government would take “decisive” action now, but he also appealed that people “not turn on each other” over the issue.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get your ticket now for a 20% Discount

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Summer Drugstore Makeup Survival Guide: Beauty That Actually Lasts

Savvy Tokyo

Lake Koyama

GaijinPot Travel

Yoro Valley

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Japan CBN Ban: What Residents and Tourists Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Basic Japanese Etiquette Tips You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Smallest Shrine and Its Long History of Faith and Survival

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s New AI Data Law: What It Means for You

GaijinPot Blog

What To Do During A Typhoon in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo Pride Parade

GaijinPot Travel