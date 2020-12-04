Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE — In this Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 file photo, people queue to be tested for COVID-19 at the Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape Province, South Africa. In a television address to the nation Thursday, Dec. 3, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke of a drastic surge in coronavirus cases and urged people to take the necessary precautions to prevent the pandemic's spread while re-imposing restrictions in the region. (AP Photo/Theo Jeptha)
world

South Africa begins return to tougher lockdown measures

0 Comments
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
JOHANNESBURG

South Africa has begun a return to tougher lockdown restrictions for COVID-19 hotspots as it experiences a resurgence of new coronavirus infections, with more than 4,400 new cases in the past 24 hours.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced tougher restrictions for the city of Nelson Mandela Bay including limited days and hours for the sale of alcohol, a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people, a nighttime curfew and a ban on alcohol consumption in public spaces.

Alcohol-related trauma incidents like vehicle accidents have been blamed for diverting health resources from COVID-19.

Ramaphosa warned that South Africa faces a resurgence of the virus as the holiday season approaches, saying that people are no longer strictly adhering to preventative measures like wearing masks and social distancing.

“There is now clear evidence of a resurgence of infections in parts of our own country, which, if not confronted decisively and directly, could lead to great suffering and death," he said.

Ramaphosa said the healthcare system in Nelson Mandela Bay could be overwhelmed if the government didn't intervene to prevent the spread of the virus.

“In determining these restrictions, we have sought to take those steps which are absolutely necessary to save lives while limiting disruptions to the economy,” he said.

South Africa has had more than 800,000 infections since the outbreak began

The country has seen an increase from about 1,500 average daily infections in the first week of November to nearly 3,000 daily infections by the final week.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Children Talks: Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 5-6

Savvy Tokyo