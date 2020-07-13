Newsletter Signup Register / Login
It didn't last Photo: AFP
world

South Africa re-imposes curfew, booze ban as coronavirus cases spike

0 Comments
By Michele Spatari
JOHANNESBURG

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday re-imposed a night curfew and suspended alcohol sales as coronavirus infections spiked and the health system risked being overwhelmed.

Coronavirus infection numbers had in recent days skyrocketed with at least 12,000 infections recorded daily, translating to around 500 infections every hour, severely straining health care resources.

South Africa is the worst-affected country on the continent with 276,242 registered cases including 4,079 deaths as of Sunday.

"As we head towards the peak of infections, it is vital that we do not burden our clinics and hospitals with alcohol-related injuries that could have been avoided," Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nation.

"We have therefore decided that in order to conserve hospital capacity, the sale, dispensing and distribution of alcohol will be suspended with immediate effect," Ramaphosa said.

South Africa's first booze ban, implemented in March was lifted on June 1.

But on Sunday Ramaphosa rescinded the move, saying "there is now clear evidence that the resumption of alcohol sales has resulted in substantial pressure being put on hospitals, including trauma and ICU units, due to motor vehicle accidents, violence as well as trauma that is alcohol-induced."

He also ordered a curfew from 9 p.m. until 4 a.m. starting Monday.

Ramaphosa also outlawed family and social visits which have been blamed for helping the virus spread.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

WeBase: The Hostel Retreat That’s Making Us All Want to Holiday in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Where to Find Mixed Gender Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 27, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Protecting Refugees In The Covid-19 Pandemic Era

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Ishigaki

GaijinPot Travel

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Kinbato, A Japanese Paloma Cocktail

Savvy Tokyo

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: June 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Nagoya—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Just How Much of the Yakuza Series is a Replica of Japan? A lot.

GaijinPot Blog