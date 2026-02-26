 Japan Today
South Africa Russia Recruits Arrivals
South African men who were allegedly tricked into fighting for Russia in the war in Ukraine arrive at King Shaka International Airport in Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Str)
world

South African police question 11 men lured to Russia to fight in Ukraine

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
JOHANNESBURG

A group of South African nationals who were allegedly lured into fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine arrived at Durban airport on Wednesday.

The 11 men arrived at the King Shaka International Airport and were ushered into the police station to be questioned about how they ended up on the front lines of the war in Ukraine.

One of the men was taken off the aircraft in a wheelchair, while others carried their luggage in what appeared to be military-style bags.

It brings to 15 the number of South Africans who have now returned to the country, with two others still in Russia.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that one of the men was still in hospital in Russia while another would travel once his travel documentation has been finalized.

Police spokesperson Col. Katlego Mogale said last week that an investigation has been opened in connection with South African laws which prohibit any citizen from taking part in foreign conflicts without the authorization of the government.

At least five people are being investigated in connection with the men’s recruitment to Russia, including Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma.

She has denied any wrongdoing but resigned as a lawmaker in South Africa’s parliament following the claims.

Some of the men are said to be members of the Zuma family who were directly recruited by Zuma-Sambudla.

Five people were arrested in December and now facing charges related to the men's recruitment and are due to appear in court in April.

