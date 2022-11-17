Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South African president calls for Africa to be member of G20

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
JOHANNESBURG

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the African Union to be included as a permanent member of the Group of 20 leading economies.

The representation would allow African countries to more effectively press the G20 group to implement its pledge to help the continent to cope with climate change.

Ramaphosa made the call Tuesday at the G20 summit in Indonesia. The G20 meeting is taking place at the same time as the U.N. climate summit in Egypt.

“We call for continued G20 support for the African Renewable Energy Initiative as a means of bringing clean power to the continent on African terms," Ramaphosa said.

“This can be best achieved with the African Union joining the G20 as a permanent member,” he told the gathering.

The African Union represents the continent's 54 countries. The G20 is composed of the world’s major industrial and emerging economies and represents more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product.

Ramaphosa expressed concern at the “lack of progress in key issues” at the multilateral negotiations at the climate conference.

“Industrialized countries in the G20 need to demonstrate more ambitious climate action and must honor their financial commitments to developing economies,” he said.

South Africa is currently the only African member of the G20.

