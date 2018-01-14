South African protesters ransack H&M stores over 'racist' ad

Protesters angered by a"racist" H&M advertisement ransacked several of the Swedish fashion group's South African stores on Saturday.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protesters targeted six H&M stores in the Gauteng province, where South Africa's economic hub of Johannesburg is located, tearing down shop displays and throwing clothes around, police said.
In one instance, officers fired rubber bullets to disperse the protesters, the police added.
H&M earlier this week issued an apology for the widely criticised ad, which featured a black child modelling a sweatshirt with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle", and said it had removed it from all its marketing.
But Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, spokesman for the ultra-left EFF, said that was too little, too late.
"The time of apologies for racism are over; there must be consequences to anti-black racism, period!" Ndlozi wrote on Twitter, posting pictures of a vandalised H&M store and video footage of chanting EFF supporters.
H&M South Africa did not respond to a request for comment, but its local website carried an apology for the advertisement.
"Our position is simple, we have got this wrong and we are deeply sorry," the apology read.
Police said they were monitoring the protests, but that they had made no arrests so far.
Protests over perceived corporate wrongdoing have a history of turning violent in South Africa, where some drivers for ride-hailing service Uber have had their vehicles torched over the past year by regular taxi operators.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
M3M3M3
So, was this stunt supposed to completely end anti-black racism once and for all, or generate infinitely more of it around the world? I'm confused.
OssanAmerica
So...H&M have no one who thought that this slogan on the shirt "might" cause a problem? Considering that they are a lily white country company? Lack of foresight . Enormous corporate fail.
theFu
My parents called me a "little monkey" thousands of times. It was because I liked climbing trees, jumping over things, and other acrobatic things. Had nothing to do with race.
I feel for H&M. They attempted to be inclusive and cute, but failed to consider hyper-sensitive terms for large groups of people in the location.
OTOH, parts of South Africa are pretty lawless. My last visit there, we were told where it was safe to be and when it wasn't safe to be even in the tourist areas - basically, after dark. Certainly, the warnings were overblown, but we did limit our evening excursions.
Stories like this just provide more reason NOT to invest or visit SA. Starting violence is never an answer for civilized people.
M3M3M3
No, absolutely not! Why would they?! Seriously, are you suggesting that most people would instantly associate monkeys and black people? It's ridiculous to indulge this sort of lunacy. If you think that, I'd like you to tell me if this is also horribly racist and lacking foresight?
http://www.littlekokoro.com/the-cool-monkey-shirt-linen
People who are not familiar with South Africa need to understand that this was not just some spontaneous protest by ordinary people. It was organised by the EFF which is a radical militant black supremacist marxist political party. Their leader Julius Malema is a cross between a less inteligent Robert Mugabe, Idy Amin and Hugo Chavez. Remember his name because he may become the dictator of South Africa within our lifetimes. Here he is talking about it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ScdrhgNZSc
CrazyJoe
Who at the Swedish company designed that shirt? Who at the Swedish company made the decision to send it out to stores? This reminds me of when Dis*** shipped child panties to stores that read, "jump in!" One wonders how these things ever make it to shelves.
M3M3M3
Let's think about this logically for a minute. What is the solution to avoid this problem in the future?
Do we a.) stop producing all monkey themed apparel, toys, etc, just because a group of racists have attached an alternative meaning to them, or b.) do we familiarise ourselves with all of these little racist memes and then stop hiring black models to promote these products online and in catalogues? The former seems unreasonable and the latter is actually horribly racist and unfair.
M3M3M3
I don't believe anybody has taken offence to the design or content of the shirt itself. It was simply the fact that they hired a black model to wear it and that made it instantly racist according to some.
Kurt vonMeding
Ooo ooo ooo. Too bad people are so overly sensitive. I too was a "little monkey" when i was little. Too many people looking too hard to find evil where none exists. Too bad. Ooo ooo ooo. Shame
OssanAmerica
Its not lunacy. The term is well known as a derogatory name for people of African ethnic background. If you honestly weren't aware of this fact I suggest you speak to the nearest American (of any color) near you. Or at least go watch a few Hollywood movies.
Your link to a cute picture sweatshirt which has nothing to do with H&M or tis story is irrelevant. The H&M one isn't "cute" it's just words.
I don't have any sympathy for an organization like EFF, but H&M should have taken more caution.
katsu78
The problem is not that the apparel was produced. The problem was that the advertising for it pictured that design on a black child.
It's the 21st century: if by this late of a date you still don't realize that connecting blackness with monkeys is a component of anti-black racism, you don't deserve to be in business.