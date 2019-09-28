Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

South Africans march again in outcry over rapes, murders

0 Comments
PRETORIA, South Africa

Hundreds of South African government employees have rallied in the capital in the latest outcry against the country's high rates of rape and murder of women and children.

People have marched in the thousands several times in recent weeks after the rape and murder of a university student sparked an online campaign called #AmINext.

More than 100 rapes are reported every day in South Africa, and President Cyril Ramaphosa has called the country "one of the most unsafe places in the world to be a woman."

One government worker at Friday's march in Pretoria, Zinhle Zungu, says that "we're also urging the men to influence other men within their societies, to say this is not how women are meant to be treated."

A torch was lit in remembrance of victims.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan’s Toxic Drinking Culture No One Talks About

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Hiking Spots Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Fall Foliage

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Making A Bento Box Is A Breeze With Kokoro Care Packages

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Cup Noodles Museum Osaka Ikeda

GaijinPot Travel

Education

Tokyo Coding Club: The Tech School That Inspires Students To Create The Future

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 39, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Must-Read Manga From the 90s You’ve (Probably) Never Heard Of

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining