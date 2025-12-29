 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kim Keon Hee, the wife of disgraced ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol, was arrested in August Image: POOL/AFP/File
world

South Korea's ex-first lady accused of taking over $200,000 in bribes

0 Comments
SEOUL

South Korea's former first lady was alleged by prosecutors Monday to have accepted lavish bribes totalling over $200,000, including fine art, jewelry and a handbag, as well as meddling in state affairs.

Kim Keon Hee, the wife of disgraced ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol, was arrested in August and is under investigation for alleged stock manipulation and receiving gifts from the cult-like Unification Church.

She has also been accused of meddling in parliamentary elections.

In an announcement concluding their investigation, prosecutor Min Joong-ki said South Korea's institutions were "severely undermined by abuses of power" by Kim.

Kim allegedly "illegally intervened in state affairs behind the scenes, beyond the public's view," said prosecutor Kim Hyung-geun.

They alleged that bribes from businesses and politicians received by Kim totalled up to 377.25 million won ($263,000).

Investigators alleged Kim had received two Chanel bags and a Graff necklace from the leader of the Unification Church.

She also allegedly received luxury jewelry, a painting by famed South Korean minimalist painter Lee Ufan, a Dior handbag and a wristwatch.

Former president Yoon denied that he was aware of these transactions when pressed by investigators, "a claim that many find difficult to accept", said the prosecutor Kim Hyung-geun.

Prosecutors demanded a 15-year prison term for the former first lady in early December, saying she had "stood above the law" and colluded with the Unification Church to undermine the "constitutionally mandated separation of religion and state".

They also asked the court to fine her two billion won ($1.4 million).

The former first lady has denied all the charges.

In her final testimony, she said the allegations were "deeply unjust".

"Yet when I consider my role and the responsibilities entrusted to me, it seems clear that I have made many mistakes," she said.

Ex-president Yoon declared martial law last December in a short-lived bid to suspend civilian rule that plunged South Korea into political turmoil.

He was removed from office then arrested this year on insurrection charges, which he denies, the first time that a South Korean former president and his wife had both been detained.

A Seoul court is set to sentence Kim on January 28.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Hijiori Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

5 Popular Souvenirs in Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For December 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment Bathroom Into A Place Of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Best Ski Resorts Near Osaka: 10 Easy Day Trips and Weekend Winter Getaways

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

5 Indoor Flowering Plants To Brighten Up Your Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Health

A Tokyo Dietitian’s Guide To Festive Feasting

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Sakamoto Ryoma: The Life and Legacy of Japan’s Revolutionary Samurai

GaijinPot Blog