South Korea's ex-first lady accused of taking over $200,000 in bribes

Kim Keon Hee, the wife of disgraced ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol, was arrested in August

South Korea's former first lady was alleged by prosecutors Monday to have accepted lavish bribes totalling over $200,000, including fine art, jewelry and a handbag, as well as meddling in state affairs.

Kim Keon Hee, the wife of disgraced ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol, was arrested in August and is under investigation for alleged stock manipulation and receiving gifts from the cult-like Unification Church.

She has also been accused of meddling in parliamentary elections.

In an announcement concluding their investigation, prosecutor Min Joong-ki said South Korea's institutions were "severely undermined by abuses of power" by Kim.

Kim allegedly "illegally intervened in state affairs behind the scenes, beyond the public's view," said prosecutor Kim Hyung-geun.

They alleged that bribes from businesses and politicians received by Kim totalled up to 377.25 million won ($263,000).

Investigators alleged Kim had received two Chanel bags and a Graff necklace from the leader of the Unification Church.

She also allegedly received luxury jewelry, a painting by famed South Korean minimalist painter Lee Ufan, a Dior handbag and a wristwatch.

Former president Yoon denied that he was aware of these transactions when pressed by investigators, "a claim that many find difficult to accept", said the prosecutor Kim Hyung-geun.

Prosecutors demanded a 15-year prison term for the former first lady in early December, saying she had "stood above the law" and colluded with the Unification Church to undermine the "constitutionally mandated separation of religion and state".

They also asked the court to fine her two billion won ($1.4 million).

The former first lady has denied all the charges.

In her final testimony, she said the allegations were "deeply unjust".

"Yet when I consider my role and the responsibilities entrusted to me, it seems clear that I have made many mistakes," she said.

Ex-president Yoon declared martial law last December in a short-lived bid to suspend civilian rule that plunged South Korea into political turmoil.

He was removed from office then arrested this year on insurrection charges, which he denies, the first time that a South Korean former president and his wife had both been detained.

A Seoul court is set to sentence Kim on January 28.

© 2025 AFP