Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A woman holding up her baby is silhouetted against the backdrop of N Seoul Tower in Seoul
A woman holding up her baby is silhouetted against the backdrop of N Seoul Tower, commonly known as Namsan Tower, in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters/KIM HONG-JI
world

South Korea's fertility rate drops to fresh record low in 2023

0 Comments
SEOUL

South Korea's fertility rate, already the world's lowest, dropped to a fresh record low in 2023, defying the billions of dollars spent by the country to try to reverse the trend as the population shrank for a fourth straight year.

The average number of expected babies for a South Korean woman during her reproductive life fell to 0.72 from 0.78 in 2022, data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

Since 2018, South Korea has been the only member of the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) to have a rate below 1.

The South Korean government has made it a national priority to reverse the falling birth rate and in December promised to come up with "extraordinary measures" to tackle the situation.

Meanwhile, ahead of elections in April South Korea's major political parties vowed more public housing and easier loans in an effort to stem population decline, aiming to allay fears of "national extinction" as fertility rates crumble.

The parties' focus on population in their election planks reflects growing alarm after spending of more than 360 trillion won ($270 billion) in areas such as childcare subsidies since 2006 has failed to reverse record low fertility rates.

Being married is seen as a prerequisite to having children in South Korea, but marriages are also falling in the country with high financial burden cited as the main reason.

South Korea is not alone in the region struggling with a rapidly aging population. The fertility rate in neighboring Japan's hit a record low of 1.26 in 2022, while China recorded 1.09, also a record low.

In South Korea, the capital Seoul had the lowest fertility rate of 0.55 last year.

South Korea has previously projected its fertility rate is likely to fall further to 0.68 in 2024.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

New Reoma World

GaijinPot Travel

Iwamoto-ji

GaijinPot Travel

When Your Pet Dies In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Learn Japanese to Get a Better Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Laser Hair Removal in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How Buy Baseball Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 26 – Mar. 3, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How to Visit Onsen With Tattoos in Japan for 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Podcast

The GaijinPot Cast: Switching From English Teaching to IT

GaijinPot Blog

10 Beautiful Gardens in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog