 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea court paves way for impeached President Yoon's release from jail
South Korean impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol gestures outside the Seoul detention center after his release, in Uiwang, South Korea, March 8, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji Image: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji
world

South Korea's President Yoon free; trials continue after court quashes detention

0 Comments
SEOUL

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol walked out of a detention centre in Seoul on Saturday after prosecutors decided not to appeal a court decision to cancel the impeached leader's arrest warrant on insurrection charges.

Yoon remains suspended from his duties, and his criminal and impeachment trials continue over his short-lived martial law imposition on December 3.

The Seoul Central District Court cancelled Yoon's arrest warrant on Friday, citing the timing of his indictment and "questions about the legality" of the investigation process.

"First of all, I would like to thank the Central District Court for their courage and determination in correcting the illegality," Yoon said in a statement.

His lawyers said the court decision "confirmed that the president's detainment was problematic in both procedural and substantive aspects," calling the ruling the "beginning of a journey to restore rule of law".

Prosecutors could not immediately be reached for comment.

In Yoon impeachment trial, the Constitutional Court is expected to decide in coming days whether to reinstate him or remove him from office.

Yoon, the first South Korean president to be arrested while in office, has been in custody since January 15.

On Saturday, Some 38,000 Yoon supporters rallied in Seoul, while 1,500 people demonstrated against him, Yonhap news agency reported, citing unofficial police estimates.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Play Japan’s Lotto: LOTO7 and LOTO6

GaijinPot Blog

Akima Plum Grove Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

What’s The Best Internet Provider in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

What’s The Cheapest Supermarket in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Dating Another Foreigner in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

What Should You Do If You Get Into a Car Accident in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Matsuda Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Baba Mountain Sakura

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog