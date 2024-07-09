 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ceremony to mark the 74th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War in Daegu
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a ceremony to mark the 74th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War in Daegu, South Korea, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/Ahn Young-joon
world

South Korea's Yoon again vetoes probe bill into marine's death

1 Comment
By Hyunsu Yim
SEOUL

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday vetoed a bill mandating a special counsel probe into allegations that military officials and the presidential office interfered in an internal investigation into the death of a marine last year.

Yoon, who was visiting the United States to attend a NATO summit, endorsed a motion returning the bill to the National Assembly for it to be reconsidered, his office said.

Opposition parties control the assembly after an election win in April but they need at least eight members of Yoon's People Power Party to defect to have the two-thirds majority required to override the veto.

Yoon's office criticised the bill as politically motivated.

"There should be no more political abuse of the unfortunate death of a Marine who was called by the country and died in the line of duty," a statement from the presidential spokesperson’s office read.

The bill was voted on by the parliament earlier this month but boycotted by members of Yoon's People Power Party.

In May, Yoon vetoed a similar opposition-led bill to mandate a special counsel investigation into the marine's death.

Yoon has exercised his veto power 15 times since taking office two years ago, one of the highest numbers in the country's democratic history, deepening the confrontation with the parliamentary opposition.

The parliamentary stalemate comes as Yoon's latest approval ratings have hovered around the 25% mark since April, and has hamstrung his bid to implement a conservative agenda including tax cuts and deregulation.

Over 1.3 million people have so far signed the petition calling for Yoon to be impeached on the National Assembly's website since it went live on June 20.

Police on Monday announced its decision not to charge a Marine division commander accused of bearing responsibility for the young soldier who died during a search operation for flood victims while referring six officers to the prosecution.

The announcement was met with criticism from the main opposition Democratic Party who accused the police of failing to establish all the facts.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Over 1.3 million people have so far signed the petition calling for Yoon to be impeached on the National Assembly's website since it went live on June 20.

Compelling explanation for why Yoon and Kishida feel a common bond.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

Akita in Winter: A Blend of Snow Sports, Culture and Heritage

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Meme: What Are Tokyo’s Cheapest Supermarkets?

GaijinPot Blog

What Is The Best Payment App For Foreigners in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Sapporo Satoland

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Desperately Need To Be Amended For Women

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Tokachi Hills

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 New Japanese Makeup Product Trends for Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Apartment Layouts: Terms and Meanings

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Komagatake

GaijinPot Travel