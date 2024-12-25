 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers an address to the nation at the Presidential Office in Seoul
FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers an address to the nation at the Presidential Office in Seoul, South Korea, December 12, 2024. The Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/Korean Presidential Office
world

Yoon defies second agency summons over martial law

0 Comments
By Minwoo Park
GWACHEON, South Korea

South Korea's suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol did not respond on Wednesday to a second summons by anti-corruption authorities who, along with prosecutors, are investigating his short-lived martial law decree issued early this month.

Yoon had not appeared for questioning as of 10 a.m. on Christmas Day as requested by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, after ignoring their first summons last week.

An agency official said it would continue waiting for Yoon on Wednesday, adding it would need to review the case further before seeking an arrest warrant, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon also did not respond on Dec. 15 to a separate summons by prosecutors who are investigating the martial law declaration, Yonhap said.

Yoon's repeated defiance of the summons and failures to appear for questioning have sparked criticism and calls from the opposition for his arrest, citing concerns over potential destruction of evidence.

In a televised address on Dec. 7, four days after the martial law declaration, Yoon said he would not evade legal and political responsibility for his actions.

Yoon was impeached by parliament on Dec. 14 over his brief imposition of martial law and must now face a Constitutional Court trial on whether to remove him from office or restore his presidential powers.

Prosecutors, the police and the corruption investigation office have all launched probes into Yoon and other officials, seeking to pursue charges of insurrection, abuse of power or other crimes.

Insurrection is one of the few charges for which a South Korean president does not have immunity.

A lawyer advising Yoon has said he is willing to present his views in person during legal proceedings related to the martial law declaration.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

An Unforgettable Journey in Akita

Discover winter adventures: a ski resort with majestic views, tranquil hot springs and vibrant cultural traditions

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

winter

5 Magical Holiday Destinations in Japan For 2024

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

10 Thrilling Suspension Bridges in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Date Night Restaurants in Tokyo at Every Budget

Savvy Tokyo

New Year’s in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After All Your Friends Leave Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama: Make Your Own

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Top 10 Most Read Articles on GaijinPot in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Best Observation Decks and Elevated Views in Japan

GaijinPot Blog