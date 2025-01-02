South Korea's Yoon resists arrest over martial law bid

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was resisting arrest for a third day on Thursday after vowing to "fight" authorities seeking to question him over his failed martial law bid.
The embattled leader issued the bungled declaration on December 3 that led to his impeachment and has left him facing arrest, imprisonment or, at worst, the death penalty.
Supporters and opponents of Yoon have since camped outside his presidential residence, while members of his security team have blocked attempted police raids in a dramatic stand-off.
Yoon has gone to ground but remained unrepentant as the crisis has rolled on, issuing a defiant message to his base days before a warrant expires on January 6.
"The Republic of Korea is currently in danger due to internal and external forces threatening its sovereignty, and the activities of anti-state elements," he said in a statement passed around to protesters, his lawyer Yoon Kab-keun confirmed to AFP.
"I vow to fight alongside you to the very end to protect this nation," he added, saying he was watching the hundreds-strong protest Wednesday evening on a YouTube live stream.
The impeached leader remains in the capital Seoul, the lawyer confirmed to AFP.
Opposition lawmakers were quick to condemn Yoon's message as inflammatory, with Democratic Party spokesperson Jo Seoung-lae calling him "delusional" and accusing him of trying to incite clashes.
Yoon's legal team has filed for an injunction to block the warrant and claimed Wednesday that the arrest order was "an unlawful and invalid act".
But Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) chief Oh Dong-woon warned that anyone trying to block authorities from arresting Yoon could themselves face prosecution.
South Korean officials have previously failed to execute arrest warrants for lawmakers -- in 2000 and 2004 -- due to party members and supporters blocking police for the seven-day period the warrant was valid.
Discussions between prosecutors and police are taking place in the background of a political crisis that initially saw the country briefly lurch back to the dark days of military rule.
But the martial law order -- which he said was aimed at eliminating "anti-state elements" -- only lasted a few hours.
Heavily armed troops stormed the building, scaling fences, smashing windows and landing by helicopter, but Yoon was quickly forced into a U-turn after a night of protests.
He was then stripped of his presidential duties by parliament and now faces criminal charges of insurrection that could result in life imprisonment or even the death penalty.
Yoon has since refused summonses for questioning three times and doubled down on claims the opposition was in league with South Korea's communist enemies.
In the wake of his refusal, supporters have raced to Seoul to support him.
As night fell on Wednesday, pro-Yoon protesters spewed vitriol at police while waving glowsticks and anti-impeachment placards.
A constitutional court will rule whether to uphold Yoon's impeachment.
The turmoil deepened late last week when Yoon's replacement, Han Duck-soo, was also impeached by parliament for failing to sign bills for investigations into his predecessor.
Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok has been installed as acting president and pledged to do all he can to end the political upheaval.
He has since decided to appoint two new judges to the constitutional court hearing Yoon's impeachment -- meeting a key demand of the opposition, but branded an overstepping of his powers by Yoon's staff.
Choi took office on Friday and found himself immediately thrust into handling a disaster, after a Jeju Air plane crashed on Sunday, claiming 179 lives.© 2025 AFP
elephant200
Yoon is going to wreck the Indo Pacific strategy as he is causing South Korea to become a very unstable country !
elephant200
claims the opposition was in league with South Korea's communist enemies.
Are there many communists in South Korea ? His remarks was interesting !
Peter14
South Korean politics may look ugly and get the wobbles from time to time but in the end they come good because of a number of factors. Support from the US, danger from North Korea and China being ready to swoop in if it see's an opportunity.
Some push and some pull gets them back on track. lets hope they can weather this storm and come out stronger. The region needs a stable South Korea.
deanzaZZR
Yoon is both delusional and dangerous. This is a danger to the South Korean nation and an embarrassment which will damage ROK's reputation for years to come.
deanzaZZR
North Korea certainly. Please provide evidence that China has threatened ROK or made military threats to the ROK one of China's most important trading partner and a civilization it has been a neighbor to for 2,000 years.
These false neo-con talking points must be challenged.
elephant200
@deanza No worries, Yoon will be gone, the longer he is struggling, the more damages he done to the rightist camp of SouthKorea. After the chaos, a new and pro- China leftist president will takeover South Korea, just like those days of "Moon JaeIn" was the president.
I think Mr. Kishida is crying now, the efforts he done with Yoon and their reconciliation were in vain !