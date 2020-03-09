Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

S Korea’s military says North has fired 3 unidentified projectiles

0 Comments
SEOUL, South Korea

North Korea has fired three unidentified projectiles off its east coast on Monday, South Korea’s military said.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it has detected the three launches made from a town in the North’s South Hamgyong province.

The statement said South Korea’s military is monitoring North Korea for possible additional lunches.

In recent days, North Korea said leader Kim Jong Un supervised two rounds of live-fire artillery exercises in its first weapons tests since late November. South Korea and some European countries protested against the launches, and the North has lashed out at it saying it has the sovereignty rights to conduct military drills.

Nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington remain stalled since the second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in Vietnam in Hanoi ended without any agreement. Kim had entered the new year vowing to bolster his nuclear deterrent in the face of “gangster-like” U.S. sanctions and pressure.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Gangster-Like & Lil’ Kim, they go together

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

GaijinPot 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest

GaijinPot Travel

Families

8 Indoor Japanese Games To Try Out During The Coronavirus School Shutdown

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Vacations to Help Rebuild Japan’s Disaster Hit Tohoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Landmark

Kintaikyo Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining