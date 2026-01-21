SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 21: Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (C) arrives at the Seoul Central District Court for his first sentencing trial in the insurrection case on January 21, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS

A South Korean court ‌on Wednesday sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to ⁠23 years in jail ‍for charges ‍including engaging ‍in a key ⁠action of insurrection concerning ex-President ​Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law in December 2024.

The Seoul Central District ⁠Court found Han guilty on the charge because he was considered instrumental in setting up the outward appearance of a cabinet meeting that worked to facilitate the martial law declaration, a judge said.

Han, ​76, is the first former cabinet ⁠minister to be handed a ruling by a lower court ‍on criminal charges ‌directly related ‌to martial law.

Han ‍was detained by the ‌court immediately after ‍the ruling.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.