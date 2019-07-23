South Korea fires warning shots at Russian warplanes

South Korean jets fired warning shots after a Russian military plane violated South Korea's airspace on Tuesday, Seoul officials said, in the first such incident between the countries.
Three Russian military planes initially entered South Korea's air defense identification zone off its east coast before one of them entered the country's territorial sky, the South's Defense Ministry said.
South Korean fighter jets then scrambled to the area to fire warning shots, a ministry official said, requesting anonymity due to department rules.
The Russian plane left the area but it returned and violated the South Korean airspace again later Tuesday, the ministry official said. He said the South Korean fighter jets fired warning shots again. Each time, the Russian plane didn't return fire, the official said.
It was the first time a Russian military plane violated South Korean airspace, according to South Korean officials.
The airspace the Russian plane violated was above a group of South Korean-held islets roughly halfway between South Korea and Japan that has been a source of territorial disputes between them. Russia isn't a party in those disputes.
The three Russian planes had entered the South Korean air defense identification zone with two Chinese military planes. But it wasn't immediately known whether the two countries deliberately did so, according to the South Korean official.
Before their joint flights with the Russian planes, the Chinese planes entered South Korea's air defense identification zone off its southwest coast earlier Tuesday, according to the South Korean official. Chinese planes have occasionally entered South Korea's air defense identification zone in recent years.
South Korea's Defense Ministry said it plans to summon Russian and Chinese Embassy officials later Tuesday to register formal protests.
Samit Basu
So that settles the Liancourt Rocks dispute.
When Russian bombers enter the Liancourt Rocks airspace, the ROKAF opens fire on Russian bomber, then call Russian military attache to protest about its territorial invasion.
JASDF was nowhere to be found nor did Japan protest against Russia for invading its airspace.
PTownsend
Are the neo-Stalinists in Moscow trying to re-start the war the Soviet Union helped China and North Korea with while competing with the US and 'the West' for empire dominance back in 1950? Is Moscow saying they want South Korea to be a part of Russia's Eurasian Economic Union?
saitamaliving
It's a perfect way for SK to promote their name of the islands to the world. Many newssites just took over the Korean report not aware of the valid international name.
In contrary to expecting Samit Basu's comment, this does of course not settle the Liancourt Rocks dispute. Had Japan fighters interveened, what would SK have done? You want another war? The islands are occupied against international law and the occupying country would of course react resulting in a dispute unimaginable. Japan will continue to follow its intention bringing this case to the ICJ, it's up to SK to settle the dispute by agreeing to that. Yet they fear to do so. Gee, i wonder why.
Samit Basu
@PTownsend
The Russians were obviously testing Korean response to territorial incursion like they did on Japan from time to time. The bomber in question was a Tu-95 famous for circumnavigating around Japan from time to time.
When Russian bomber enters Japanese airspace, all they get from the JMSDF chase fighter is a bunch of radio hails pleading them to leave.
When same Russian bomber enters Korean airspace, they are met with the hail of machine gun bullets.
NCIS Reruns
I'm regularly reminded of the early 1940 sitzkrieg, the quiet before the Nazi storm. The world today is teetering on the brink of armed conflict in too many places to count
Samit Basu
@saitamaliving
Exactly the same thing that the Russians got, a hail of machine gun bullets.
katsudon
Time to boycott Russian Vodka in addition to the Japanese beer.
Vernon Watts
It must have been Tom Cruise at the controls of that SK F-16.
I can hear the theme song of Top Gun playing...
Lamilly
@katsudon that is so funny. We could add, American hamburgers, kimchi, gyoza, chicken soup with matzo balls .....