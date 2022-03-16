Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea leads in the world in newly reported cases in the last seven days, according to WHO data, with 2,358,878 cases Photo: AFP
world

South Korea hits daily record 400,000-plus virus cases

9 Comments
SEOUL

South Korea reported more than 400,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, a new record, as the country continues to ease restrictions despite the Omicron-fueled wave of infections.

Health authorities said 400,741 cases were recorded, the country's highest daily figure since the pandemic began two years ago.

The latest spike in cases is the "last biggest challenge" facing the country, Sohn Young-rae, a senior health official, told a press briefing.

The government had anticipated caseloads in this ballpark, he said, adding that they believed they were nearing the peak of the Omicron wave.

"If we overcome this crisis we will step closer to returning to normalcy," he added.

South Korea leads the world in newly reported cases in the last seven days, according to WHO data, with 2,358,878 cases, followed by Vietnam with 1,795,380.

The vast majority of South Korea's eligible population has been vaccinated and boosted, and despite the record number of infections in the country of 52 million people, death rates remain very low.

The country has also continued to relax its social distancing rules, under pressure from small businesses and self-employed Koreans who say years-long Covid restrictions had pushed their businesses to the brink.

The country now has a 11 p.m. curfew for businesses and a six-person limit for private gatherings.

It will lift mandatory quarantine on arrival for fully vaccinated visitors from March 21.

The government is expected to decide whether to further relax or keep the current distancing guidelines this Friday.

Seoul abandoned its vaunted "trace, test and treat" program last month, as a dramatic surge in Omicron cases threatened to overwhelm its healthcare system.

9 Comments
what ? how ?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

South Korea reported more than 400,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, a new record, as the country continues to ease restrictions despite the Omicron-fueled wave of infections.

A country tacitly admitting not a single restriction was anything but useless in the past 2 years.

They get it.

-6 ( +3 / -9 )

A country tacitly admitting not a single restriction was anything but useless in the past 2 years.

Or, simply acknowledging the game has changed with omicron.

9 ( +9 / -0 )

Or, simply acknowledging the game has changed with Omicron

That requires a basic ability to look at actual changes rather than fixed narratives.

Anyone with even a basic knowledge of science does the former.

Alex Berenson has done really well with the latter. I can see why he flogged a load of fiction. Clever man.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Time for a visit to Seoul

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

death rates remain very low.

Would be useful to actually give some numbers....

FWIW, the moving 3-day average is 248. So it's debatable if it's very low. Probably one of the top killers in the country.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

What the heck! Japan better not get smug.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The vast majority of South Korea's eligible population has been vaccinated and boosted, and despite the record number of infections in the country of 52 million people, death rates remain very low.

This is the important part.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

