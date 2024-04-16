 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yellow ribbons are displayed near the main gates at a port in South Jeolla Province, near where the salvaged Sewol ferry sits Image: AFP
world

South Korea marks 10th anniversary of ferry disaster

0 Comments
SEOUL

South Korea on Tuesday marked the 10th anniversary of the country's worst-ever maritime disaster, when hundreds of schoolchildren died after the overloaded Sewol ferry capsized and sank.

The disaster and botched rescue efforts dealt a crushing blow to then-President Park Geun-hye, who was eventually impeached in 2017, and the tragedy remains divisive and politically sensitive in South Korea even now.

A Coast Guard vessel took some of the victims' families to the site of the sinking early Tuesday for a special ceremony.

At the site off South Korea's south coast -- marked by a yellow buoy -- the families called out the names of the deceased and threw flowers into the water, followed by a moment of silence.

"People say: 'It's been 10 years, bury it (in your memory). Otherwise how can you move on?'" Park Jeong-hwa, who lost her daughter Cho Eun-jung to the tragedy, said ahead of the Tuesday anniversary.

"I thought I was going to be able to do it, thinking maybe after 10 years, the pain would fade a bit. But instead, it's even more painful now. I want to hear her voice badly so that I don't forget. There's this longing and emptiness."

President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose party was dealt a crushing defeat in parliamentary elections last week, offered his condolences to the families of victims at a Tuesday cabinet meeting.

"Even though 10 years have passed, the events of April 16, 2014, remain vivid in my memory," he said. "I pray for the repose of the unfortunate victims and once again extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families."

South Korea's rapid transformation from a war-torn country to Asia's fourth-largest economy and a global cultural powerhouse is a source of national pride.

But a series of preventable disasters -- from the Sewol ferry to the 2022 Itaewon Halloween crowd crush, which killed more than 150 mostly young people -- has shaken public confidence in authorities.

Last year, a 20-year-old marine died after he was swept away while doing relief work during major floods, with reports saying he had never been given a life jacket by the authorities.

Experts say that the current government's handling of the Itaewon disaster and the marine's death -- including the president's vetoing of a bill that would have allowed a special investigation into the Seoul crowd crush -- proved an electoral liability.

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung slammed what he described as government failures leading to loss of life.

"South Korea had to change after the Sewol ferry disaster. Unfortunately, a society of 'every man for himself' re-emerged, leading to the loss of precious lives in Itaewon... and the (late) marine," he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 New Japanese Skincare Products for Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Kyusho Park (Tottori Castle Ruins)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves for Home Decor

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Can You Find a Job in Japan With No Japanese Skills?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

More Scary Japanese Urban Legends

GaijinPot Blog

Kanazawa Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Suwa Taisha

GaijinPot Travel

What’s It Like Living in East Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 15 – 21, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Moving to Japan in 2024: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Bethany “Bitsii” Nakamura on Breathing New Life into Abandoned Homes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo