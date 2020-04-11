South Korea plans tracking wristbands to cope with coronavirus

South Korea announced plans Saturday to strap tracking wristbands on people who defy quarantine orders, while Christians across the globe were urged to stay home on Easter weekend as the coronavirus death toll passed 100,000.

South Korean officials said stricter controls are required because some of the 57,000 people who are under orders to stay home have slipped out by leaving behind smartphones with tracking apps. Plans for broader use of wristbands were scaled back after objections by human rights and legal activists.

A South Korean health official, Yoon Tae-ho, acknowledged privacy and civil liberties concerns about the wristband plan. Yoon said they were necessary because the number of people under self-quarantine soared after the country began requiring 14-day isolation for anyone arriving from abroad beginning April 1.

The wristbands are designed to alert officials if the wearers leave home or try to destroy or cut them off.

Lee Beom-seok, an official from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, said the government lacked legal authority to compel people to wear the wristbands. He said they would be asked to sign consent forms.

Under the country's recently strengthened laws on infectious diseases, people can face up to a year in prison or be fined as much as $8,200 for breaking quarantine orders. Lee said those who agree to wear the wristbands could be possibly considered for lighter punishment.

South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 886 of the country's 10,480 coronavirus infections have been traced to international arrivals.

The number of people under self-quarantine includes 49,697 who arrived from abroad. Another 1,340 foreign short-term visitors are quarantined.

