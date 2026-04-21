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Bang Si-hyuk, Chairman of HYBE, speaks during a debate hosted by the Kwanhun club
Bang Si-hyuk, Chairman of HYBE, speaks during a debate hosted by the Kwanhun club, in Seoul, South Korea, March 15, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji Image: Reuters/KIM HONG-JI
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South Korea police seek detention warrant for BTS agency founder Bang

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By Kyu-seok Shim and Heekyong Yang
SEOUL

South Korean police have requested a detention warrant ‌for Bang Si-hyuk, the chairman of Kpop agency HYBE, over alleged illegal trading tied to the company's initial public offering.

The ‌Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Bang is ⁠suspected of violating capital market laws ⁠by misleading ⁠early investors ahead of HYBE's listing and steering ‌them to sell shares to a private equity fund ⁠linked to his ⁠associates.

Police allege that after HYBE went public the fund sold its stake and Bang received about 30% of the profits under a prior shareholder ⁠agreement, earning roughly 190 billion won ($129.1 million) ⁠in illicit gains.

Bang has previously denied ‌any wrongdoing.

HYBE did not have an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

Bang is also the founder of HYBE, the music powerhouse behind global Kpop supergroup ‌BTS.

HYBE shares reversed course after the report and were down 2.9% as of 0215 GMT, compared with a 1.8% rise in South Korea's benchmark KOSPI.

The National Police Agency confirmed that the U.S. embassy in Seoul recently sent a letter asking authorities to ​allow Bang to travel to the United States, despite a travel ban imposed during the ‌investigation.

According to police, the letter sought a temporary suspension of the ban, citing plans for Bang and other senior executives to ‌attend an event to mark U.S. Independence Day ⁠and hold talks ⁠related to the ongoing BTS ​global tour.

The U.S. embassy in Seoul said ⁠it did not ‌have anything to add on that matter.

Bang ​has been barred from leaving South Korea since August last year.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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