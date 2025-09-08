 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Immigration Raid Hyundai Plant
This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows manufacturing plant employees waiting to have their legs shackled at the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)
world

South Korea says it has reached a deal with U.S. for release of workers in a Georgia plant

0 Comments
SEOUL, South Korea

More than 300 South Korean workers detained following a massive immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia will be released and brought home, the South Korean government announced Sunday.

Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik said that South Korea and the U.S. had finalized negotiations on the workers’ release. He said South Korea plans to send a charter plane to bring the workers home as soon as remaining administrative steps are completed.

U.S. immigration authorities said Friday they detained 475 people, most of them South Korean nationals, when hundreds of federal agents raided Hyundai's sprawling manufacturing site in Georgia where the Korean automaker Hyundai makes electric vehicles. South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun later said that more than 300 South Koreans were among the detained.

The operation was the latest a long line of workplace raids conducted as part of the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda. But the one on Thursday is especially distinct because of its large size and the fact that it targeted a manufacturing site state officials have long called Georgia’s largest economic development project.

Video released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Saturday showed a caravan of vehicles driving up to the site and then federal agents directing workers to line up outside. Some detainees were ordered to put their hands up against a bus as they were frisked and then shackled around their hands, ankles and waist.

Agents focused their operation on a plant that is still under construction at which Hyundai has partnered with LG Energy Solution to produce batteries that power EVs.

Most of the people detained were taken to an immigration detention center in Folkston, Georgia, near the Florida state line. None has been charged with any crimes yet, Steven Schrank, the lead Georgia agent of Homeland Security Investigations, said during a news conference Friday, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

The South Korean government, a close U.S. ally, expressed “concern and regret” over the raid targeting its citizens and sent diplomats to the site.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

The Best Japanese Anti-Aging Skincare Products That Actually Work

Savvy Tokyo

Yokohama Doll Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Events

What’s On in Osaka: Can’t-Miss Events This Week Sept 1–7, 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Isn’t a Personality: The Problem With ‘Main Character Expats’

GaijinPot Blog

Mama Kannon Temple (Ryuon-ji)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Weekly Tokyo Events September 1-7

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands & Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Universities in Japan: Which One Is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Getting The Birth Control (Oral Contraceptive) Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo