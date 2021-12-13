Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has ruled out joining the US-led diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics Photo: POOL/AFP
world

South Korea says no boycott of Beijing Olympics

SYDNEY

South Korea's president on Monday ruled out joining a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing the need to work with China.

Visiting Canberra, Moon Jae-in said he was "not considering" snubbing the Olympics to protest China's human rights abuses as several Western nations have done.

"We have not received a request from any other country including the United States to participate in the diplomatic boycott," he said.

China has warned the United States, Australia, Britain and Canada that they will "pay the price" for protesting the Games.

The boycott was prompted by China's abuses against the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang and its smothering of democracy in Hong Kong.

Moon stressed that South Korea wanted to promote a free and open Pacific region, but also had to consider China's role in trying to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula.

"We need the constructive efforts of China to enable denuclearisation of DPRK (North Korea)" he said, adding that Seoul wanted a harmonious relationship with Beijing.

Moon is currently on a three-day state visit to Australia, where the two countries signed a series of technology and military cooperation agreements.

They include the sale of 30 howitzers -- mobile artillery guns -- to Australia as part of a contract worth around U.S.$720 million.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

sure it makes sense.

SK never truly care about democracy anyway. It's all about benefits. Just look at NK. Doesn't matter how horrible NK is. Moon had always wanted to be more friendly toward them in order to cash in on those resources. Even willing to arrest protestors that try to deliver messages to NK using balloons with flyers. So we already saw from a mile away that they would never dare to boycott the games. They are too afraid, especially the recent shortage of urea supply that China delayed spook them.

I hope Japan can stand on its own two feet and follow South Korea's example!

Shame on SK.

