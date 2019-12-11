Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People watch a TV screen showing a file image of a ground test of North Korea's rocket engine during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. North Korea said Sunday it carried out a "very important test" at its long-range rocket launch site that it reportedly rebuilt after having partially dismantled it after entering denuclearization talks with the United States last year. The sign reads: "Very important test." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
world

South Korea says North's recent test was of rocket engine

0 Comments
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea's defense minister said Tuesday that North Korea's recent unspecified test at a rocket liftoff site was of a rocket engine, amid speculation the North was making preliminary steps toward a prohibited long-range rocket launch.

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said during a visit to Sydney that Seoul expressed its “deep concerns” over the engine test and North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launches into the sea, according to his office in Seoul.

It was the first official outside assessment of what North Korea called “a very important test” at its Tongchang-ri rocket launch site. The North’s Academy of National Defense Science said Sunday the test will have “an important effect on changing the strategic position” of North Korea.

Jeong didn’t elaborate on what the engine test was for but urged North Korea to stop “acts that escalate military tensions."

Many experts say the reported test indicates North Korea is preparing to launch a satellite-carrying rocket in a disguised test of long-range missile technology amid faltering U.S.-led diplomacy on ending the North Korean nuclear crisis.

The diplomacy has been stalemated for months, with North Korea pressing the United States to make concessions by year's end. North Korea has hinted at abandoning diplomacy and resuming nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, if the U.S. fails to meet that deadline.

Experts say North Korea will likely opt for a satellite liftoff, instead of an ICBM launch, because it can repeat its argument that it has a sovereign right to a peaceful space development and draw support from China and Russia. Also, President Donald Trump has touted the North’s moratorium on ICBM and nuclear tests as his major foreign policy achievement.

In past months, North Korea launched a slew of short-range missiles and other weapons off its east coast into the sea. South Korea and parts of Japan would be within the range of those weapons, which don't pose a direct threat to the mainland U.S.

Analysts say ballistic missiles and rockets used in satellite launches share similar bodies, engines and other technology. They say each of the North's past satellite launches was believed to have improved its missile technology.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Ultimate Guide to Winter Illuminations in Japan’s 47 Prefectures 2019-20

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese, Korean, Chinese: Which Language is the Easiest to Learn?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #58: How To Make Japanese People Mad With One Hiragana

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

How to Experience Yamagata City Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 49, 2019

GaijinPot Blog