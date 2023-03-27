Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea Koreas Tensions
A South Korean army soldier watches the North Korea side from the Unification Observation Post in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, on Friday. Photo: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
world

S Korea says North Korea has test-fired another missile

0 Comments
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea’s military says it detected North Korea firing at least one ballistic missile toward the sea off its eastern coast, adding to a recent flurry in weapons tests as the United States steps up its military exercises with the South to counter the North’s growing threat.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Monday didn’t immediately say how far the missile flew or where it landed. Japan’s coast guard said in a statement that the missile is believed to have already landed.

The launch was the North’s seventh missile event this month as it steps up its military demonstrations in a tit-for-tat response to U.S.-South Korea military exercises.

The allies last week completed an 11-day exercise that included their biggest field training in years, but North Korea is expected to further step up its testing activity as the United States reportedly plans to send an aircraft carrier in coming days for another round of joint drills with the South.

North Korea has fired more than 20 ballistic and cruise missiles across 11 launch events this year as it tries to force the United States to accept its nuclear status and negotiate a removal of sanctions from a position of strength.

North Korea’s launches this month included a flight-test of an intercontinental ballistic missile and a series of short-range weapons intended to overwhelm South Korean missile defenses as it tries to demonstrate an ability to conduct nuclear strikes on both South Korea and the U.S. mainland.

The North last week conducted what it described as a three-day exercise that simulated nuclear attacks on South Korean targets, which included cruise missile launches and a demonstration of a purported nuclear-capable underwater drone that the North claimed is capable of destroying naval vessels and ports.

Analysts were skeptical about the North Korean claims about the drone or whether the device presents a major new threat, but the tests underlined the North’s commitment to expand its nuclear threats.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Prints, Paintings And Photography

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Enjoy Nature In Tokyo (That Aren’t Hiking)

Savvy Tokyo

Yushien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to Visit A Shrine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Must-See Charming Spring Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Indispensable Kyushu Foods for your Pantry

Savvy Tokyo

Yonago Castle Ruins

GaijinPot Travel

Firing on All Cylinders: A Mix of Jobs in Japan this March

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

5 Quiet Spots to Enjoy the Cherry Blossoms in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog