Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Workers wearing protective gear check passengers from overseas as they arrive at the Incheon International Airport, in Incheon
Workers wearing protective gear check passengers from overseas as they arrive at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea. Photo: Reuters/KIM HONG-JI
world

South Korea to end pre-departure COVID test requirement for inbound travelers

0 Comments
By Soo-hyang Choi
SEOUL

South Korea will from Saturday no longer require travelers to the country to test for COVID-19 before departure, although they will still need to take a PCR test within 24 hours of arrival.

The latest relaxing of rules comes amid an easing in case numbers with daily COVID infections hovering around 100,000 in recent weeks compared with more than 180,000 in mid-August.

"The weekly number of infections have declined for the first time in nine weeks and the virus is showing signs of slowing down," Lee Ki-il, the country's second vice health minister, told reporters.

Wednesday's announcement, which follows steps by Japan and other countries to scrap the pre-departure test requirement, comes as South Korea is set to mark the country's thanksgiving holiday of Chuseok next week.

The number of infections could increase following the holiday season but the figures are likely to remain within control, said Peck Kyong-ran, head of the Korea Disease control and Prevention Agency.

South Korea still has an indoor face-mask mandate and requires those testing positive for COVID to isolate for seven days.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 29 – Sep. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo