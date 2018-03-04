South Korea to send envoys to North on Monday

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will send a team of special envoys -- including Seoul's spy chief -- to the North on Monday to push for talks between Washington and Pyongyang on nuclear weapons.
The delegation, announced by Moon's office on Sunday, is the latest chapter in a remarkable Olympics-driven detente between the two Koreas.
An intense rapprochement saw the two foes march together at the South's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics that ended February 25, with the North's leader Kim Jong Un sending his sister as a special envoy to the event.
Kim Yo Jong's appearance at the Games' opening ceremony made global headlines, marking the first visit to the South by a member of the Kim family since the end of the Korean war.
Moon has sought to use the Pyeongchang Games to open dialogue between the U.S. and the North in the hopes of easing a nuclear standoff that has heightened fears over global security.
He chose five top officials -- including top national security advisor Chung Eui-yong and spy chief Suh Hoon -- to visit Pyongyang on Monday, Moon's spokesman said.
"The special delegates will have extensive discussions over issues including creating conditions for North-U.S. talks to denuclearise the Korean peninsula and improving inter-Korea ties," Yoon Young-chan told reporters.
The 10-member group -- five top delegates and five supporting officials -- would fly to the North's capital Pyongyang on Monday afternoon before returning on Tuesday, Yoon said.
The delegation will then fly to the U.S. to explain the result of the talks to officials in Washington, he added.
Suh is a veteran in dealings with the North. He is known to have been deeply involved in negotiations to arrange two previous inter-Korea summits in 2000 and 2007.
The isolated, impoverished North staged its most powerful nuclear test and test-fired multiple missiles last year, including some capable of hitting the U.S. mainland, in defiance of U.N. sanctions.
The North's leader Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump have also traded threats of war and personal insults, sending tensions soaring.
Moon, who advocates dialogue with the nuclear-armed regime, said last week that Washington needs to "lower the threshold for talks" with Pyongyang.
But the U.S. has ruled out any possibility of talks before the North takes steps towards denuclearisation, and imposed what Trump hailed as the "toughest ever" sanctions on Kim's regime late last month.
On Saturday, a foreign ministry spokesman in Pyongyang called on the U.S. drop any preconditions for talks.
"The U.S. is taking preposterous action by continuing to trumpet an insistence that it will not have dialogue unless a right condition is met," the unnamed spokesman was quoted as saying by the state-run KCNA news agency.© 2018 AFP
macv
If I were DPRK Marshal Kim having witnessed what the USA has done since its creation to indigenous people, leaders and societies it doesn't favor worldwide I would not feel save without having my own nukes as a deterrent.
serendipitous1
The remarkable detente is only driven by Kim Jong Un realizing his pantry is getting uncomfortably low on food and his car has only a quarter of a tank of gas left in it.
kazetsukai
Any open communication and meeting between the two is a positive move, which can allow the final peace treaty between N and S Korea. Then, there is no real incentive for N Korea top continue its military build up except to protect itself from its two major neighbors, China and Russia with US represented by Japan. That will open the door for Trump to "talk" with N Korea.
But that is something both China and Russia is not looking forward to, at least not now.
Both China and Russia want the control of undersea natural resources from the Indian Ocean to Japan Sea to the pacific Ocean. And if N & S Korea were to become allies, then they would have a nuclear powered Korea which "may" even make peace with the US at their doorstep. That will definitely hurt the Greater China that is being carved out today.
If N & S Korea were to unite, then a joint Korea will be automatically a nuclear power.
Interesting to say the least...
Dango bong
yeah two liars are going to meet should be productive..not
marcelito
3..2..1...Cue LDP mouthpiece Suga urging SK to not fall for any NK charm and maintain maximum pressure, toughening of sanctions yet again, and going ahead with all military exercises as planned. LDP needs to keep its NK boogeyman for its domestic J politics so who needs to see de- escalation and dialogue when when we need to change article 9 and keep the sheeple in semi permanent fear of an " attack", right Shinzo?
How " extremely regrettable " these diplomatic overtures.
serendipitous1
Has NK done anything in the past 20 or 30 years that would make the outside world trust them? They wanted to send a team to the Olympics and they were allowed to. That is all. That wasn't NK being nice, it was SK and the IOC who bent the rules to let them participate (as NK missed the official cut-off date to be a part of the Olympics). People really have short memories. They need to dismantle their nuclear weapons program in a verifiable way, contribute to world society, retrain their barbers, and then they can join the grown up table.
nandakandamanda
According to today's news, North Korea has already offered a deal to the US. Talks, sure, but unconditional. Take it or leave it.
Takeshi Hasegawa
Any talks are totally useless to resolve NK's nuclear issue. I really wonder why people soon forget that every single talks ever with NK ended up in failure or rather have just reinforced them and extended their people's sufferings.
juminRhee
Don't try to take any of the paintings...
zichi
Unless NK is willing to give up its nuclear program then the talks don't produce the desired result. Nothing further should be surrendered until it does.
rlperez@hotmail.com.au
Under no circumstances should NK abandon their nuclear program as this is the only thing saving them from US invasion and domination. Just as the US has a nuclear deterrent, so NK should have a nuclear deterrent. Who the hell is the US to say who can and who cannot have a nuclear deterrent? The US want to disarm all nations so that they can offer no resistance to US domination.
Wallace Fred
lol, based on americas track record? no one in their right senses will ever make that mistake again. americas just reaping the seeds of discord from broken promises.