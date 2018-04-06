S Korean court sentences ex-President Park to 24 years in prison

A South Korean court found former President Park Geun-hye guilty of bribery on Friday over a scandal that exposed webs of corruption between political leaders and the country's conglomerates.
The court sentenced Park to 24 years in prison.
The court ruled that Park colluded with her old friend, Choi Soon-sil, to receive tens of billions of won from major conglomerates such as Samsung and Lotte to help Choi's family and fund non-profit foundations owned by her.
Park, 66, has denied wrongdoing and was not present in court.
Prosecutors had sought a 30-year sentence and a 118.5 billion won ($112 million) fine for Park, after indicting her on charges that included bribery, abuse of power and coercion.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Schopenhauer
Target of angers of Korean people is now directed to their own politicians - digging scandals of the ex presidents. This is their usual practices. Glad their arms changing from Japan.
Reckless
sometimes it is good to be a small insignificant person like myself. can hopefully enjoy a peaceful retirement after 60!
dcog9065
24 years in jail! What a massive fall from power
browny1
That's insane - 24 years???
Schopenhauer
A NHK commentator explained yesterday why such a thing repeatedly happens in Korea when presidents change. He said it is because in Korea, president has a strong power and when the president changes, he or she changes all the staffl. Korea is a very strong country of nepotism and president gather his or her friends around the president. There, grudges are created among those who were gotten rid of and they take revenge in the next power change.
zichi
That's an extreme length of time for her crime.