Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A South Korean delegation (left) holds landmark talks with Kim Yong Chol (2nd right) -- who is in charge of inter-Korean affairs for North Korea's ruling Workers' Party -- during their meeting in Pyongyang Photo: The Blue House/AFP
world

S Korean envoys in historic trip to North, meet Kim

6 Comments
By Sunghee Hwang
SEOUL

The most senior South Koreans to travel to North Korea for more than a decade met leader Kim Jong Un Monday, a Seoul official said, the latest step in an Olympics-driven rapprochement on the divided peninsula.

The delegation, representing the South's President Moon Jae-in, is pushing for talks between the nuclear-armed regime and the United States, after Kim sent his sister Kim Yo Jong to the Winter Games in the South.

"Chairman Kim Jong Un is currently hosting a dinner for the special envoys," Moon's spokesman told a press briefing Monday evening, Yonhap news agency reported.

Kim Yo Jong's trip was the first visit to the South by a member of the North's ruling dynasty since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, and her appearance at the Games' opening ceremony -- where athletes from the two Koreas marched together -- made global headlines.

Moon has sought to use the Pyeongchang Games to open dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang in hopes of easing a nuclear standoff that has heightened fears over global security.

In Seoul, Kim Yo Jong invited him to a summit in Pyongyang on her brother's behalf. But Moon did not immediately accept, saying the right conditions were necessary first.

Before leaving for Pyongyang, the South's national security advisor Chung Eui-yong said: "We plan to hold in-depth discussions for ways to continue not only inter-Korean talks but dialogue between North Korea and the international community including the United States."

It is a challenging task -- in defiance of U.N. sanctions, the isolated and impoverished North last year staged its most powerful nuclear test and test-fired several missiles, some of them capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

U.S. President Donald Trump dubbed Kim "Little Rocket Man" and boasted about the size of his own nuclear button, while the North Korean leader called Trump a "mentally deranged U.S. dotard".

They traded threats of war and sent tensions soaring before a thaw in the run-up to the Winter Olympics.

"We will deliver President Moon's firm resolution to denuclearise the Korean peninsula and to create sincere and lasting peace," delegation leader Chung told reporters.

Chung is one of five senior officials who flew to Pyongyang on Monday.

It was the first ministerial-level South Korean visit to the North since December 2007, when Seoul's then-intelligence chief travelled to Pyongyang.

Conservative Lee Myung-bak was elected the South's president the following day and took a markedly harder line on relations with the North.

Monday's delegation included spy chief Suh Hoon, who is a veteran in dealings with the North. He is known to have been deeply involved in negotiations to arrange two previous inter-Korean summits in 2000 and 2007.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency also announced their impending visit in a one-paragraph dispatch.

The 10-member group -- five top delegates and five supporting officials -- will return to Seoul on Tuesday.

Other members include Suh's deputy at the National Intelligence Service as well as Chun Hae-sung, the vice minister in Seoul's unification ministry which handles cross-border affairs.

The delegation will fly to the U.S. on Wednesday to explain the result of the two-day trip to officials in Washington, according to the South's presidential office.

Moon, who advocates dialogue with the North's nuclear-armed regime, said last week that Washington needs to "lower the threshold for talks" with Pyongyang.

But the U.S. has ruled out any possibility of talks before the North takes steps towards denuclearisation, and imposed what Trump hailed as the "toughest ever" sanctions on Kim's regime late last month.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

6 Comments
Login to comment

I had no idea that the DMZ ( 38th parallel line) has separated north and south Korea since World War II, I thought it had separated them only since the end of the Korean war.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Where is this reference to the DMZ?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Ossan: Another mystery quotes not from the article or other posts today?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This has to be a good thing...right?

More talk please!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

More talk please!

I echo that.

US, China, and Russia need to stay out of this.

Let sovereign nations decide what's best for them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The White House will be panicking at these developments.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Konkatsu: A Look Into Japan’s Spouse Hunting Parties

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 10-11

Savvy Tokyo

This Week in Japan, March 5-11, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Parks and Gardens

Odori Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

10% Discount Off Entry to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

LGBT

Tokyo Rainbow Pride Fest

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

A Traveler’s Guide to the Unique Natural Beauty of Oita Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog