South Korea Infected Sailors
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo, South Korean navy destroyer, the Munmu The Great, prepares to dock at the Manila South Harbor for a three-day port call off Manila, Philippines. South Korea said Sunday, July 18, 2021, it'll send military transport aircraft to bring back hundreds of sailors aboard the destroyer on an anti-piracy mission after nearly 70 of them tested positive for coronavirus. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)
world

South Korean gov't apologizes over virus-stricken destroyer

9 Comments
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea’s prime minister on Tuesday apologized for “failing to carefully take care of the health” of hundreds of sailors who contracted the coronavirus on a navy ship taking part in an anti-piracy mission off East Africa.

The outbreak aboard the destroyer Munmu the Great is the largest cluster South Korea's military has seen. A total of 247 of the ship's 301 crew have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days and two military planes had to be dispatched to fly them all home.

None of the destroyer’s crew had been vaccinated because they left South Korea in early February, before the start of the country’s vaccination campaign.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said in televised comments that the government is “very sorry for failing to carefully take care of the health of our soldiers who are devoting themselves to the country.”

In a separate address, Defense Minister Suh Wook said he “feels heavy responsibility for (the outbreak) and offers words of sincere apology” to the sailors, their families and the public.

Suh said all of the sailors will be moved to hospitals or quarantine facilities upon their return to South Korea on Tuesday evening. He said the government will work out measures to prevent similar outbreaks involving South Korean troops dispatched abroad.

The cause of infections at the 4,400-ton-class destroyer hasn’t been announced. But military authorities earlier suspected the outbreak might have begun when the destroyer docked at a harbor in the region to load goods in late June.

South Korea has been engaging in anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden since 2009.

The military planes dispatched to bring back the sailors were carrying other navy personnel who are to sail the Munmu the Great to South Korea for a journey expected to take one month. Another South Korean destroyer was on its way to the area to replace the Munmu the Great, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The outbreak on the destroyer comes as South Korea is battling its worst surge of the pandemic at home.

On Tuesday, South Korea reported 1,278 new virus cases. It was the 14th day in a row that South Korea has reported more than 1,000 new cases.

Since the pandemic began, South Korea has reported 180,481 infections and 2,059 deaths.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

9 Comments
180481 infections and 2059 deaths means korean average is 0.011%

math correct?

Math not correct. You bad at math.

2059 is 1.1% of 180,481, not 0.011%.

Tokyo has more than 1000 infectiosn per day in recent weeks and carrys on regardless with the lympic games, makes one wonder doesnt it.

Games are a joke or the virus is a joke you can choose one or the other or both !!

Bjorn Tomention

Spell check, please.

In a separate address, Defense Minister Suh Wook said he “feels heavy responsibility for (the outbreak) and offers words of sincere apology” to the sailors, their families and the public.

(...) None of the destroyer’s crew had been vaccinated because they left South Korea in early February, before the start of the country’s vaccination campaign.

He didn't have to apologize for the outbreak itself. Maybe the government is responsible for the slow rollout for active servicemen.

credit to ROK for apologizing.

I don't know if I would have flown in a replacement crew. Why not cut the risk, fly in medical staff and vaccines? Maybe a small support unit if needed, but fly all those servicemen back? I don't know about that one. I'm sure the servicemen are happy though, great for moral.

virus-stricken destroyer

virus-stricken destroyer, LOL. I guarantee the destroyer is just fine. And if any of the sailors who got infected with the virus had any actual health problems from it, there is no doubt we would have heard that. Have we?

virus-stricken destroyer, LOL. I guarantee the destroyer is just fine. And if any of the sailors who got infected with the virus had any actual health problems from it, there is no doubt we would have heard that. Have we?

Apparently, based on reports in other media outlets, 16 of the ship's crew are hospitalized in an undisclosed country in the region.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/19/crew-evacuated-after-major-covid-outbreak-on-korean-warship

