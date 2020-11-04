Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Only a few people have dared to cross the DMZ, which is riddled with landmines and has a heavy military presence on both sides Photo: AFP/File
world

South Korean military captures North Korean man crossing border

0 Comments
By Ed JONES
SEOUL

A North Korean man was captured by South Korea's military on Wednesday after crossing the inter-Korean border, Seoul said.

The man was identified by Seoul only as a North Korean male, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Investigations will be conducted "in cooperation with related agencies for details", it added, including whether the man sought to defect to the South.

No unusual activity of the North's military has been detected, it said.

Last year, a North Korean soldier made a river crossing of the Demilitarised Zone that divides the peninsula.

More than 30,000 North Koreans have escaped to the South since the two were separated by war more than 65 years ago, according to Seoul government data, many of them driven by prolonged economic hardship.

But the vast majority have gone first to the North's neighbor and ally China before making their way to the South, usually via a third country.

Only a few have dared to cross the DMZ, which is riddled with landmines and has a heavy military presence on both sides.

In November 2017, a North Korean soldier dashed through the border village of Panmunjom in a hail of gunfire from his own side. The trooper, then 24, was hit several times but survived.

The latest crossing comes days after the North placed the blame for its killing of a South Korean fisheries official last month on Seoul's "improper control of the citizen", and inter-Korean relations remain in a state of deep freeze.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Spooking Yourself While Social Distancing

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Japanese Cooking Sites to Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Applying for Part-Time Jobs

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥100,000 in Ikebukuro—October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Ghost of Tsushima Gets Right and Wrong About Japan’s Past

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Ghosts

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways to have an Online Halloween in Japan This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japanese Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Beauty Blenda Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel