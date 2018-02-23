South Korean MPs demand execution of North's Olympic delegate

South Korean lawmakers protested Friday over a visit by a top North Korean general for the Pyeongchang Olympics, labelling him a war criminal over the 2010 sinking of a warship and calling for his execution.
Kim Yong Chol will head an eight-member delegation to arrives on Sunday for the Games' closing ceremony -- which will also be attended by U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka.
Kim is widely blamed for a spate of attacks against the South including the torpedoing nearly eight years ago of the Seoul's Cheonan corvette, with the loss of 46 lives.
Some 70 lawmakers of the conservative Liberty Korea Party staged a protest outside the presidential Blue House, urging President Moon Jae-in to scrap the visit.
"Kim Yong Chol is a diabolical war criminal who attacked the South... He deserves death by hanging in the street," the party's parliamentary floor leader Kim Sung-tae said in a statement.
"Even if the heavens split in two, we cannot allow such a heinous criminal -- who must be sliced to death -- to be invited to the Olympics closing ceremony," he said.
Unification ministry spokesman Baek Tae-hyun said the South Korean government was aware of widespread misgivings about Kim Yong Chol's visit to the South, but accepted it as the "chances for improving inter-Korean ties and a peace settlement might be improved".
The Pyeongchang Olympics have seen a charm offensive by the North, which sent leader Kim Jong Un's sister to the opening ceremony as it seeks to loosen sanctions against it and weaken the alliance between Seoul and Washington.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was also present for the start of the Games, and sat only a few seats away from Kim Yo Jong, without exchanging words with her -- having earlier visited a memorial to the Cheonan and condemned the North for abusing human rights.
Officials from both Seoul and Washington say there is little or no prospect of a meeting between Ivanka Trump -- a businesswoman and former model turned key adviser to her father -- and the North Korean representatives.
But Seoul authorities are still struggling over how to manage their presence at the same event.
"At the closing ceremony, their lines of movement will not cross," a senior official of Seoul's presidential Blue House told Yonhap news agency. "Authorities are in agony over protocol and the seating plan at the closing ceremony."© 2018 AFP
19 Comments
Login to comment
Kiwi in Okinawa
OK so probably poor form on NK's side to send him due to the his history with South.
But talk about how to instantly ignite the Korean War if they were to actually execute the guy, while attending as a diplomat. Other than making a lot of noise, do these people suggesting it have any understanding of the fall out from actually doing it.
GW
SKorea, , I cut you some slack for inviting chicky-poo but this general.....NOT a good idea, in fact extremely BAD, totally inappropriate!!
Aly Rustom
Agree with both. This is just so wrong. This is Fat Boy trying to rub SK's face in dung..
Only_In_Japan
This is like sending Hitler to a bar mitzvah. A HUGE mistake!
Reckless
Let him come then arrest him and hang him high right at the DMZ.
dcog9065
Well, it's confirmed; Moon is a traitor and a NK agent. He would invite a war criminal responsible for dozens of his own countrymens' deaths to appease his master in Pyongyang. NK is literally just trolling at this point to see what they can get away with and Moon is offering SK up on a silver platter for him.
How long can SK put up with such humiliating violation by NK? What is wrong with Moon?
Spectrum
There will be a bloodbath if South Korea executes this high ranking North Korean diplomatic official. The South Koreans better stop complaining and accept his presence with a smile or there will be trouble and the South will be blamed for derailing the peace and unification process. The North has nukes anyway, the South cannot refuse his presence
Reckless
@Spectrum: I am surprised SK should try to appease NK. I think SK has a significant military advantage, and also as host to the games to deny any and all visitors from NK. Also, I may be from another planet, but I see no way in heck that these two countries can ever unify; similar to Ireland.
joyridingonthetitanic
There goes the peace and reconciliation plan then!
sf2k
while the quest for peace is laudable, SK is not going to be able to control the situation and this could get badly out of hand if not everyone involved isn't on the same page. There's no reason to risk such an event
Toasted Heretic
Wrong fella to send. Not a clever or diplomatic move after Kim Yo Jong.
Good cop - bad cop approach?
Still, calling for an execution is the dopiest move yet by the ROK.
bjohnson23
re: "Authorities are in agony over protocol and the seating plan at the closing ceremony."
What agony could there possibly be as MOON has clearly made it known to the world where he stands when it comes to NK or China and that clearly is NOT with the US. He has clearly sold out SK and given victory to the NK's on behalf to appease China. The S Koreans are not willing to go against Moon and keep him in power. The timing couldn't be more perfect for the US and its goal to get out of the region and continue a withdrawal out of Korea before US blood is the ultimate price to pay. In order to pull that off, it can be accomplished under the mask of deployments that never return, which over a small considerable time the SKoreans wont' even know until it is too late. Then slowly start reassigning the families out via PCS moves, and this too can occur simultaneously without them realizing what is going on. Finally will be the announcement of a full withdrawal out of SK,where China, Russia can divide the spoils.
Heckleberry
@dcog - Your venomous rhetoric is getting tired.. you can call Moon a NK agent 10,000 times but you have nothing more than your personal feelings to back up that ridiculous claim. SK were right to let NK participate in the games and send their tacky cheer squad, it's what kept the Olympics from becoming an unprecedented disaster with half the countries pulling out due to security fears.
Halwick
Moon will oppose it. But his continued "appeasements" toward NK might lead to a military coup, especially to prevent the sellout of SK to NK. It isn't the first time SK has had military coups.
NK has nuclear weapons and missiles to deliver them. SK is armed only with conventional weapons. How can SK have a significant military advantage?
Obviously NK's nuclear weapons has intimidated and scared Moon into appeasing NK, Moon is also scared of military action by the U.S., which is the reason he is rushing into dialogue with NK before the U.S. can act.
Not if Moon goes to Pyongyang and agrees to a peace treaty under DPRK terms that calls for removal of U.S. military from the peninsula, forced unification of the two Koreas under DPRK government and recognition of DPRK as the official government of the Unified Korea.
But Is this the kind of peace and reconciliation you want?
Once a "peace treaty" between SK and NK becomes a done deal, I doubt the U.S. can do anything to undo the damage.
A Unified Korea under DPRK regime aligned with China will form a formidable alliance to dominate the China Seas region, which is China's agenda all along.
thepersoniamnow
South Korea. Stand up for yourself and don’t let that lunatic Moon dictate his nonsense.
Heckleberry
South Koreans know how to stand up for themselves. Don't you worry about that.
If you don't believe me then see this: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-12-04/south-koreans-march-near-presidential-house-demand-park-resign/8090544
Toasted Heretic
Sometimes foes can put the horrible past behind them.
Just look at the peace process in NI/6 counties.
Out of all the pain and grief, sometimes comes humanity.
We live in hope.
Serrano
The war criminal's visit should be canceled. What are the North Koreans going to do? Start a war they can't win?
Speed
This is being done on purpose. Kim Jong Un is sending a despised military commander to the country that he attacked and killed. I knew he was going to sabotage these "good feeling games" but I just didn't know how. This really takes the cake