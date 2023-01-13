Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A view of tributes at a memorial at the scene of a crowd crush that happened during Halloween festivities in Seoul
FILE PHOTO: A view of tributes at a memorial at the scene of a crowd crush that happened during Halloween festivities, in Seoul, South Korea, November 29, 2022. REUTERS/Heo Ran Photo: Reuters/HEO RAN
world

South Korean police blame fatal Halloween crush on lack of preparation, poor response

0 Comments
SEOUL

South Korea's police on Friday said a lack of preparations and an inadequate response were the main causes of the deadly Halloween crush in Seoul last year, wrapping up a monthslong investigation into the tragedy that killed 159 people.

The annual festivities in the popular nightlife area of Itaewon turned deadly on Oct 29 after tens of thousands of young revelers crowded into narrow alleyways to celebrate the first Halloween free of COVID curbs in three years.

Authorities, including the police, did not devise safety measures even though dense crowds made an accident likely, and did not take appropriate steps after calls for rescue started coming in, said Sohn Je-han, who led the investigation.

"Misjudgement of the situation, delay in sharing information and lack of cooperation among related agencies accumulated to cause large casualties," Sohn told reporters.

The investigation team has referred 23 people, including the head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, to prosecutors.

The bereaved families and opposition lawmakers have criticized the police investigation for failing to hold top officials accountable.

"We have so many questions unanswered," Lee Jong-chul, head of a group representing the bereaved families, told reporters as he arrived at a prosecutors' office in Seoul. "We came here to give a victim's statement, expecting a better, expanded investigation."

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Hospitals and Clinics Welcoming Birth Partners

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Frosty Petals: Introducing Five Japanese Winter Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Fruit Picking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

How to Save Money While Traveling Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Fashioning the Urban Life

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Keihin-Tohoku Line

GaijinPot Blog