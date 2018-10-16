Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at a joint press conference in Paris on Monday Photo: POOL/AFP
world

South Korean president lobbies for Kim Jong Un on Europe tour

0 Comments
By Adam PLOWRIGHT and Jerome RIVET
PARIS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that world powers needed to reassure North Korea's Kim Jong Un that he had taken the right decision in committing to scrap his nuclear weapons program.

Moon, who has met Kim three times this year, is on a seven-day tour of Europe where he is expected to update leaders in Paris, Rome and Brussels on the rapidly thawing relations between Seoul and Pyongyang.

Moon, who met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, said the U.N. Security Council needed to play an "active role" in helping convince the reclusive North Korean leader to fully abandoned his atomic program.

"They need to feel confident that they have made the right choice in accepting to destroy their nuclear weapons," Moon said at a joint press conference in Paris, adding that France had "a major role to play."

Ahead of his meeting with Macron, Moon told France's Le Figaro newspaper that Kim had "expressed his frustration at the continued skepticism of the international community" during their talks.

Moon, who met with his North Korean counterpart in April, May and September, was instrumental in brokering a historic summit in Singapore between US President Donald Trump and Kim in June.

But some analysts say the dovish South Korean leader has gambled too much on securing an end to hostilities on the peninsula and has so far obtained only minimal concessions from Pyongyang.

It has also put him at odds with Washington, which is wary of the rapid pace of rapprochement between the two Koreas and believes pressure needs to be maintained until Kim fully dismantles his weapons programs.

Macron too ruled out any sanctions relief or making further concessions to North Korea amid continued fears that Kim might not be prepared to commit to an "irreversible and verifiable" deal to abandon his nuclear ambitions.

"We need to have progress to do anything more diplomatically," Macron said, adding that France remained in favor of keeping U.N. sanctions in place and would argue for this at the U.N. Security Council, where it has a permanent seat.

Macron also ruled out the symbolic gesture of re-establishing a French embassy in North Korea.

"It's good to keep some leverage to help ensure that there are changes," Macron said in a veiled warning about the dangers of giving up too much, too soon to Pyongyang.

Moon defended his strategy in the Le Figaro interview, saying that "despite his young age, Kim Jong Un has demonstrated sincerity, simplicity, calm and politeness" during their talks.

The two Koreas announced a new confidence-building measure on Monday that will see them reconnect their railways and roads as early as next month.

Moon is set to hold talks with French business leaders on Tuesday during the final leg of his French trip, with the agenda set to be dominated by trade, which has tripled in the last 20 years to 8.0 billion euros (9.2 billion dollars).

The South Korea leader, who is Catholic, is set to meet the pope on Thursday and will personally convey Kim's desire for the pontiff to visit North Korea.

He visits Brussels on Friday and Copenhagen on Saturday.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Far Right Group Staging a Nationwide “Anti Immigrant” Day

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Nerima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Culture

Japan Now Has a Pringles Flavor Cup Ramen

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Bringing Purpose To Trailing Spouses With Coach Jodi Harris

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Japanese Boyfriend Wants A Break — What Should I Do?”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Lifestyle

50 Ways To See, Feel And Taste Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog