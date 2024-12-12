South Korean President Yoon vows to 'fight to the end'

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday lashed out at his political opponents as "anti-state forces", said North Korea has hacked the country's elections and defended his short-lived martial law order as a legal move to protect democracy.
His comments on Thursday came as the leader of Yoon's own party said the president had shown no signs of resigning and must be impeached.
He faces a second impeachment vote in parliament expected on Saturday, a week after the first one failed because most of the ruling party boycotted the vote.
"I will fight to the end," he said near the end of a lengthy address broadcast on television.
Yoon is under criminal investigation for alleged insurrection over the botched Dec 3 martial law declaration, which sparked the biggest political crisis in South Korea in decades.
Lawmakers broke through a police cordon, some by scaling the fence, to enter parliament and demand Yoon to rescind martial law within hours of the declaration.
In comments that echoed his justification for declaring emergency rule in the first place, he said the "criminal groups" that have paralyzed state affairs and disrupted the rule of law must be stopped at all cost from taking over government.
Yoon said the country's National Election Commission was hacked by North Korea last year but the independent agency refused to cooperate in an investigation and inspection of its system to safeguard integrity.
He said the refusal was enough to raise questions about the integrity of the April 2024 election and led him to declare martial law.
Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) suffered a crushing defeat in the April election, allowing the Democratic Party overwhelming control of the single-chamber assembly. Even so, the opposition needs eight members of the PPP to vote with them for the president to be impeached
Just before Yoon's televised address, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon said Yoon had to be stripped of power and the only way to accomplish that is for the party to back the impeachment bill.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
2 Comments
Login to comment
JJE
Investigation into the course this saga is revealing some interesting things and bringing the whole puzzle together. Connect the dots on events over the last few months.
Interrogation of military generals and senior police revealed the Defense Minister's original plan was to provoke an attack from North Korea, then use that as an excuse to declare martial law. To that end, South Korean military flew several drones over the Pyongyang sky, spraying propaganda fliers. North Korea did not attack, however.
Now, cast your mind back before that: they started with loudspeakers at the border and drones with leaflets in relative border zones. NK responded with trash ballons, which didn't qualify as a violent response. So, Seoul kept escalating the provocations, sending drones deeper, all the way to the capital - hoping it would get a harsh reply.
Basically, this didn't work out because simply because North Korea did not attack.
I always said Seoul was behind the provocations and is less than the innocent party it was portrayed to be - there was clearly an ulterior motive.
deanzaZZR
Quite the brave face of a want-to-be autocrat. Good luck. You will need it.
Pres. Yoon ordered commander to break into Nat'l Assembly and drag out lawmakers - Arirang News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTAGPQQD9N0