Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chung Kyung-shim, center, the wife of South Korea's former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, leaves the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. Prosecutors on Thursday. Photo: Park Mi-so/Newsis via AP
world

South Korean prosecutors arrest ex-justice minister's wife

0 Comments
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
SEOUL, South Korea

Prosecutors on Thursday arrested the wife of South Korea's former justice minister who resigned last week over corruption allegations surrounding his family that have sparked huge protests and rattled Seoul's liberal government.

The Seoul Central District Court said a judge issued an arrest warrant for Chung Kyung-shim over concerns that she might attempt to destroy evidence as prosecutors investigate her suspected involvement in dubious financial investments and creating fake credentials to help her daughter get into medical school.

Chung, a university professor, and her husband Cho Kuk have denied legal wrongdoing, although Cho has apologized over alleged perks his daughter received.

Cho's resignation came after huge crowds of his supporters and critics marched in South Korea's capital for weeks, demonstrating how the monthslong saga has deepened the country's political divide.

Before Cho's resignation as justice minister, South Korean President Moon Jae-in had stood firmly by the key political ally he appointed in September despite parliamentary resistance. But the controversy surrounding Cho's family has caused the president's popularity to plummet ahead of critical legislative elections next spring.

Prosecutors had already indicted Chung last month on suspicions of manipulating an award issued to her daughter from a university in the southern town of Yeongju where she works as a professor.

Allegations that Cho's daughter received special treatment in her admissions to a top university in Seoul and a medical school in Busan have struck a nerve in a country where teenagers toil in hyper-competitive school environments because graduating from elite universities is seen as crucial to career prospects.

Chung is also suspected of involvement in running a private-equity fund financed by Cho's family that allegedly made dubious investments while Cho served as Moon's secretary for civil affairs until July. Prosecutors last month arrested a relative of Cho over suspicions of fraud, embezzlement and attempting to destroy evidence linked to his management of the fund.

Moon's liberal Minjoo Party, which have previously accused the prosecution of pushing an excessive probe against Cho's family to resist his reform plans focused on curtailing prosecutors' powers, did not comment on Chung's arrest. The conservative Liberty Korea Party welcomed Chung's arrest and called for prosecutors to expand their probe to Cho.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Inspiring Women

6 Modern Women Redefining What It Means to be Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Nightmare on Dotonbori: Top Halloween Spots in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Nikko

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

The Women of Tokyo International Film Festival 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Useful Japanese Halloween Vocabulary

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kameido Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel