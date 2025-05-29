 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People cast early votes for the upcoming presidential election
A woman casts her early vote for the upcoming presidential election at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday. Image: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji
world

South Koreans turn out in record numbers for early voting in presidential election

1 Comment
SEOUL

South Koreans began turning out in record numbers for early voting on Thursday in the country's snap presidential polls set to take place next week, election commission data showed, as both of the leading candidates cast their ballots.

The June 3 election comes after months of political turmoil and a power vacuum following the botched attempt by former leader Yoon Suk Yeol to impose martial law.

The liberal Democratic Party's candidate Lee Jae-myung, the frontrunner in the polls before a blackout period banning opinion polls began on Wednesday, cast his ballot in Seoul.

"In order to overcome the current crisis... and start again as a Korea of recovery and growth, please vote," Lee said after casting his ballot at a university district in the city.

His comment came after the Bank of Korea cut interest rates on Thursday and slashed its 2025 growth forecast for Asia's fourth-largest economy to 0.8% from 1.5% previously.

On Wednesday, Lee pledged to establish a new Ministry of Climate and Energy to "respond to the climate crisis", and expand and reorganize the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family to promote equal rights and deal with any reverse discrimination.

Some 3,107,164 people, or 7.00% of total eligible voters, had voted as of around 11 a.m., according to National Election Commission data, the highest turnout for the equivalent period in a presidential poll and compared with 5.38% in the 2022 vote.

South Korea has 44.39 million eligible voters and early voting is allowed on Thursday and Friday.

The top three candidates based on the last published Gallup Korea poll before the blackout period put Lee at 49% public support, followed by his main conservative rival Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party with 35% and another conservative candidate, the New Reform Party's Lee Jun-seok, on 11%.

Kim and Lee Jun-seok also voted on Thursday.

Kim had eroded what was a more than 20 percentage point gap with Lee Jae-myung at the start of the campaign on May 12, but has failed to convince Lee Jun-seok to drop out and back him to improve his chances.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Every vote counts, and do make sure to protect the vote because without integrity, there is no "Democracy"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

What Not to Do in Japan: Polite Habits That Can Seem Rude

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mamachari: A Guide To Japanese Utility Bicycles

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Used English Books in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How to Talk About Mental Health at Work in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “My Coworkers Are Idiots”

Savvy Tokyo

New Bike Laws in Japan Explained (Effective April 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

5 Ways Students in Japan Can Beat The Summer Slide

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Food Additives Explained

Savvy Tokyo