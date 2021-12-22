Newsletter Signup Register / Login
SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Tuesday morning, Dec. 21, 2021. The rocket is carrying supplies for the International Space Station. (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP)
world

SpaceX launches Christmas presents, supplies to station

0 Comments
By MARCIA DUNN
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

SpaceX launched Christmas gifts, goodies and supplies to the International Space Station on Tuesday and got a present in return: the company’s 100th successful rocket landing.

The predawn liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center was barely visible in the fog and clouds, as the Falcon rocket hoisted a Dragon capsule loaded with more than 6,500 pounds (2,950 kilograms) of gear for the station's seven astronauts. Several minutes later, the first-stage booster landed upright on an ocean platform, six years to the day that Elon Musk’s company accomplished its first booster touchdown in 2015.

This particular booster was making its first flight. A few days ago, a SpaceX booster made its 11th flight.

“It's critical to lower the cost of spaceflight to continue to reuse these boosters more and more times. A hundred is a big milestone, so we're excited about that,” said SpaceX’s Sarah Walker, a mission manager. “We're also excited to see how few new boosters we have to produce as the years go by.”

Among the items due to arrive at the space station Wednesday: Christmas presents from the astronauts’ families, as well as smoked fish and turkey, green beans and fruitcake for a holiday feast. NASA’s space station program manager Joel Montalbano wouldn’t divulge anything else. “I won’t get in front of Santa Claus and tell you what's going to be sent up,” he told reporters on the eve of launch.

The delivery also includes a laundry detergent experiment. Station astronauts currently trash their dirty clothes; Procter & Gamble Co. is developing a fully degradable detergent for eventual use at the station, on the moon and beyond.

SpaceX is ending the year with 31 launches, the most ever by the company.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #159: Right Answer, Wrong Equation

GaijinPot Blog

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog