 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
SpaceX's rocket launch near Brownsville, Texas
SpaceX's Starship rocket is pictured after launching as seen from South Padre Island near Brownsville, Texas, U.S. January 16, 2025. REUTERS/Gabriel V. Cardenas Image: Reuters/Gabriel V Cardenas
world

SpaceX Starship prototype fails in space after Texas launch

0 Comments
By Joey Roulette
WASHINGTON

A SpaceX Starship prototype failed in space on Thursday, minutes after launching from Texas, setting back the company's speedy rocket development efforts in a mission that was expected to debut a key satellite deployment demonstration.

SpaceX's Starship system, a heavily upgraded version standing roughly 37 stories tall, lifted off from the company's Boca Chica, Texas, launch facilities at 5:38 p.m. in the company's seventh test mission, and first such test this year.

SpaceX mission control in Texas lost contact with Starship eight minutes into flight after it separated in space from its Super Heavy first stage booster, SpaceX Communications Manager Dan Huot said on a live stream.

"We did lose all communications with the ship - that is essentially telling us we had an anomaly with the upper stage," Huot said, confirming minutes later that the ship was lost.

The Starship upper stage, two meters (6.56 feet) taller than previous versions, was a "new generation ship with significant upgrades," SpaceX said in a mission description prior to the test. It was due to make a controlled splashdown in the Indian Ocean roughly an hour after its launch from Texas.

SpaceX has not seen a Starship second stage fail since its second test mission in March last year, when the rocket was reentering Earth's atmosphere and broke apart.

The towering Super Heavy booster, meanwhile, returned to its launchpad roughly seven minutes after liftoff, as planned, slowing its descent from space by reigniting its Raptor engines as it hooked itself on giant mechanical arms fixed to a launch tower.

The landing success was SpaceX's second across three attempts.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

How Do Tax Returns in Japan Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Dontosai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Meet Saki Nakahara, Immigration Lawyer & Founder of Small Seasons & Co.

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Seaweed Recipes For People Who Need More Minerals In Their Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Nozawa Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Could You Date A Japanese Host? Here’s My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo